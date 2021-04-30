North Carolina reports more than 2K new COVID-19 cases as state eases mask restrictions, capacity limits

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Friday, there are now 830,332 PCR positive cases and 139,420 antigen positive cases, 1,101 people hospitalized and 12,651 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 2,231 new total COVID-19 cases and 20 additional deaths from Thursday.

A total of 12,413,011 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

According to the NCDHHS, Friday's count is slightly inflated due to tests performed at Catawba Valley Medical Center (CVMC) between January 6th and April 26th, 2021 that had not been previously reported to NCDHHS.

During a press conference Wednesday, N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper and Dr. Mandy Cohen with the NCDHHS said that the state will "cautiously" ease some restrictions beginning Friday, April 30. Masks will no longer be required outdoors, and capacity limits are increasing to 100 people indoors and 200 people outdoors.

Social distancing, mandatory capacity and mass gathering limits are expected to be lifted June 1.

Once at least two-thirds of the population are at least partially vaccinated, mask mandates indoors will be lifted, according to Cohen. Cohen cautioned that how quickly that happens is "up to North Carolinians," and urged all adults who are able to receive a vaccine.

Around half of the state's adult population are partially vaccinated as of now.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas: