North Carolina reports more than 2K new COVID-19 cases; Pasquotank Co. sees highest local increase

Posted at 1:43 PM, Mar 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-05 13:43:35-05

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Friday, there are now 758,115 PCR positive cases and 112,034 antigen positive cases, 1,226 people hospitalized and 11,446 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 2,093 new total cases and 47 additional deaths from Thursday.

A total of 10,448,441 COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:

TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAY
NC STATE TOTALS870,1492,09311,44647
BERTIE COUNTY1,6624410
CAMDEN COUNTY594150
CHOWAN COUNTY1,3822220
CURRITUCK COUNTY1,3927150
DARE COUNTY1,866280
GATES COUNTY6771120
HERTFORD COUNTY1,9636611
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY1,7256330
PASQUOTANK COUNTY3,0868780
PERQUIMANS COUNTY923080
LOCAL TOTALS15,270372831
