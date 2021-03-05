North Carolina reports more than 2K new COVID-19 cases; Pasquotank Co. sees highest local increase

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.
As of Friday, there are now 758,115 PCR positive cases and 112,034 antigen positive cases, 1,226 people hospitalized and 11,446 COVID-19 related deaths.
That is 2,093 new total cases and 47 additional deaths from Thursday.
A total of 10,448,441 COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.
Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:
|TOTAL CASES
|NEW CASES TODAY
|TOTAL DEATHS
|NEW DEATHS TODAY
|NC STATE TOTALS
|870,149
|2,093
|11,446
|47
|BERTIE COUNTY
|1,662
|4
|41
|0
|CAMDEN COUNTY
|594
|1
|5
|0
|CHOWAN COUNTY
|1,382
|2
|22
|0
|CURRITUCK COUNTY
|1,392
|7
|15
|0
|DARE COUNTY
|1,866
|2
|8
|0
|GATES COUNTY
|677
|1
|12
|0
|HERTFORD COUNTY
|1,963
|6
|61
|1
|NORTHAMPTON COUNTY
|1,725
|6
|33
|0
|PASQUOTANK COUNTY
|3,086
|8
|78
|0
|PERQUIMANS COUNTY
|923
|0
|8
|0
|LOCAL TOTALS
|15,270
|37
|283
|1