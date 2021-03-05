North Carolina reports more than 2K new COVID-19 cases; Pasquotank Co. sees highest local increase

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Friday, there are now 758,115 PCR positive cases and 112,034 antigen positive cases, 1,226 people hospitalized and 11,446 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 2,093 new total cases and 47 additional deaths from Thursday.

A total of 10,448,441 COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

