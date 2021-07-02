North Carolina reports more than 350 new COVID-19 cases; 53% of state population fully vaccinated

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Friday, there are now 862,372 PCR positive cases and 151,987 antigen positive cases, 400 people hospitalized and 13,434 COVID-19-related deaths.

That is 374 new total cases and no new deaths from Thursday.

A total of 13,841,160 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas: