North Carolina reports more than 350 new COVID-19 cases; 53% of state population fully vaccinated

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.
As of Friday, there are now 862,372 PCR positive cases and 151,987 antigen positive cases, 400 people hospitalized and 13,434 COVID-19-related deaths.
That is 374 new total cases and no new deaths from Thursday.
A total of 13,841,160 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.
Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:
|TOTAL CASES
|NEW CASES TODAY
|TOTAL DEATHS
|NEW DEATHS TODAY
|NC STATE TOTALS
|1,014,359
|374
|13,434
|0
|BERTIE COUNTY
|1,795
|1
|45
|0
|CAMDEN COUNTY
|695
|0
|6
|0
|CHOWAN COUNTY
|1,488
|0
|34
|0
|CURRITUCK COUNTY
|1,580
|-1
|16
|0
|DARE COUNTY
|2,191
|1
|10
|0
|GATES COUNTY
|749
|-1
|13
|0
|HERTFORD COUNTY
|2,117
|1
|64
|0
|NORTHAMPTON COUNTY
|1,895
|1
|61
|0
|PASQUOTANK COUNTY
|3,451
|8
|84
|0
|PERQUIMANS COUNTY
|1,037
|0
|12
|0
|LOCAL TOTALS
|16,998
|10
|345
|0