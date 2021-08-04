North Carolina reports more than 3K new COVID-19 cases as hospitalizations continue to rise

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.
As of Wednesday, there are now 899,117 PCR positive cases and 163,183 antigen positive cases, 1,580 people hospitalized and 13,700 COVID-19-related deaths.
That is 3,413 new total cases and 21 new deaths from Tuesday.
A total of 14,527,065 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.
The percent of positive COVID-19 tests statewide is 12.2%.
Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:
|TOTAL CASES
|NEW CASES TODAY
|TOTAL DEATHS
|NEW DEATHS TODAY
|NC STATE TOTALS
|1,062,300
|3,413
|13,700
|21
|BERTIE COUNTY
|1,819
|2
|45
|0
|CAMDEN COUNTY
|709
|0
|6
|0
|CHOWAN COUNTY
|1,557
|3
|37
|0
|CURRITUCK COUNTY
|1,672
|9
|16
|0
|DARE COUNTY
|2,437
|18
|10
|0
|GATES COUNTY
|765
|1
|13
|0
|HERTFORD COUNTY
|2,146
|6
|64
|0
|NORTHAMPTON COUNTY
|1,939
|2
|61
|0
|PASQUOTANK COUNTY
|3,531
|9
|87
|0
|PERQUIMANS COUNTY
|1,067
|2
|11
|0
|LOCAL TOTALS
|17,642
|52
|350
|0