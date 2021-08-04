Watch
North Carolina reports more than 3K new COVID-19 cases as hospitalizations continue to rise

Posted at 1:01 PM, Aug 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-04 13:21:14-04

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Wednesday, there are now 899,117 PCR positive cases and 163,183 antigen positive cases, 1,580 people hospitalized and 13,700 COVID-19-related deaths.

That is 3,413 new total cases and 21 new deaths from Tuesday.

A total of 14,527,065 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

The percent of positive COVID-19 tests statewide is 12.2%.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:

TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAY
NC STATE TOTALS1,062,3003,41313,70021
BERTIE COUNTY1,8192450
CAMDEN COUNTY709060
CHOWAN COUNTY1,5573370
CURRITUCK COUNTY1,6729160
DARE COUNTY2,43718100
GATES COUNTY7651130
HERTFORD COUNTY2,1466640
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY1,9392610
PASQUOTANK COUNTY3,5319870
PERQUIMANS COUNTY1,0672110
LOCAL TOTALS17,642523500
