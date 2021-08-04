North Carolina reports more than 3K new COVID-19 cases as hospitalizations continue to rise

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Wednesday, there are now 899,117 PCR positive cases and 163,183 antigen positive cases, 1,580 people hospitalized and 13,700 COVID-19-related deaths.

That is 3,413 new total cases and 21 new deaths from Tuesday.

A total of 14,527,065 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

The percent of positive COVID-19 tests statewide is 12.2%.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas: