North Carolina reports more than 3K new COVID-19 cases, highest daily increase since May

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.
As of Thursday, there are now 885,068 PCR positive cases and 159,809 antigen positive cases, 1,141 people hospitalized and 13,618 COVID-19 related deaths.
That is 3,268 new total cases and 12 additional deaths from Wednesday.
A total of 14,350,579 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.
Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:
|TOTAL CASES
|NEW CASES TODAY
|TOTAL DEATHS
|NEW DEATHS TODAY
|NC STATE TOTALS
|1,044,877
|3,268
|13,618
|12
|BERTIE COUNTY
|1,812
|3
|45
|0
|CAMDEN COUNTY
|701
|0
|6
|0
|CHOWAN COUNTY
|1,540
|3
|37
|2
|CURRITUCK COUNTY
|1,628
|5
|16
|0
|DARE COUNTY
|2,349
|23
|10
|0
|GATES COUNTY
|763
|2
|13
|0
|HERTFORD COUNTY
|2,130
|1
|64
|0
|NORTHAMPTON COUNTY
|1,925
|2
|61
|0
|PASQUOTANK COUNTY
|3,487
|4
|87
|0
|PERQUIMANS COUNTY
|1,054
|1
|11
|0
|LOCAL TOTALS
|17,389
|44
|350
|2