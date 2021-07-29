Watch
North Carolina reports more than 3K new COVID-19 cases, highest daily increase since May

Posted at 1:00 PM, Jul 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-29 13:00:30-04

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Thursday, there are now 885,068 PCR positive cases and 159,809 antigen positive cases, 1,141 people hospitalized and 13,618 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 3,268 new total cases and 12 additional deaths from Wednesday.

A total of 14,350,579 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:

TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAY
NC STATE TOTALS1,044,8773,26813,61812
BERTIE COUNTY1,8123450
CAMDEN COUNTY701060
CHOWAN COUNTY1,5403372
CURRITUCK COUNTY1,6285160
DARE COUNTY2,34923100
GATES COUNTY7632130
HERTFORD COUNTY2,1301640
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY1,9252610
PASQUOTANK COUNTY3,4874870
PERQUIMANS COUNTY1,0541110
LOCAL TOTALS17,389443502

