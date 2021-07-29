North Carolina reports more than 3K new COVID-19 cases, highest daily increase since May

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Thursday, there are now 885,068 PCR positive cases and 159,809 antigen positive cases, 1,141 people hospitalized and 13,618 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 3,268 new total cases and 12 additional deaths from Wednesday.

A total of 14,350,579 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:

TOTAL CASES NEW CASES TODAY TOTAL DEATHS NEW DEATHS TODAY NC STATE TOTALS 1,044,877 3,268 13,618 12 BERTIE COUNTY 1,812 3 45 0 CAMDEN COUNTY 701 0 6 0 CHOWAN COUNTY 1,540 3 37 2 CURRITUCK COUNTY 1,628 5 16 0 DARE COUNTY 2,349 23 10 0 GATES COUNTY 763 2 13 0 HERTFORD COUNTY 2,130 1 64 0 NORTHAMPTON COUNTY 1,925 2 61 0 PASQUOTANK COUNTY 3,487 4 87 0 PERQUIMANS COUNTY 1,054 1 11 0 LOCAL TOTALS 17,389 44 350 2

