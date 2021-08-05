Watch
North Carolina reports more than 4K new COVID-19 cases, 24 deaths

Posted at 12:27 PM, Aug 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-05 12:27:58-04

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Thursday, there are now 902,508 PCR positive cases and 164,123 antigen positive cases, 1,651 people hospitalized and 13,724 COVID-19-related deaths.

That is 4,331 new total cases and 24 new deaths from Wednesday.

A total of 14,569,360 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

The percent of positive COVID-19 tests statewide is 10.4%.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:

TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAY
NC STATE TOTALS1,066,6314,33113,72424
BERTIE COUNTY1,8278450
CAMDEN COUNTY709060
CHOWAN COUNTY1,5581370
CURRITUCK COUNTY1,6808160
DARE COUNTY2,45720100
GATES COUNTY7694130
HERTFORD COUNTY2,1493640
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY1,9412610
PASQUOTANK COUNTY3,5387870
PERQUIMANS COUNTY1,0725110
LOCAL TOTALS17,700583500
