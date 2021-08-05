North Carolina reports more than 4K new COVID-19 cases, 24 deaths

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Thursday, there are now 902,508 PCR positive cases and 164,123 antigen positive cases, 1,651 people hospitalized and 13,724 COVID-19-related deaths.

That is 4,331 new total cases and 24 new deaths from Wednesday.

A total of 14,569,360 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

The percent of positive COVID-19 tests statewide is 10.4%.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas: