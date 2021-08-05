North Carolina reports more than 4K new COVID-19 cases, 24 deaths

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.
As of Thursday, there are now 902,508 PCR positive cases and 164,123 antigen positive cases, 1,651 people hospitalized and 13,724 COVID-19-related deaths.
That is 4,331 new total cases and 24 new deaths from Wednesday.
A total of 14,569,360 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.
The percent of positive COVID-19 tests statewide is 10.4%.
Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:
|TOTAL CASES
|NEW CASES TODAY
|TOTAL DEATHS
|NEW DEATHS TODAY
|NC STATE TOTALS
|1,066,631
|4,331
|13,724
|24
|BERTIE COUNTY
|1,827
|8
|45
|0
|CAMDEN COUNTY
|709
|0
|6
|0
|CHOWAN COUNTY
|1,558
|1
|37
|0
|CURRITUCK COUNTY
|1,680
|8
|16
|0
|DARE COUNTY
|2,457
|20
|10
|0
|GATES COUNTY
|769
|4
|13
|0
|HERTFORD COUNTY
|2,149
|3
|64
|0
|NORTHAMPTON COUNTY
|1,941
|2
|61
|0
|PASQUOTANK COUNTY
|3,538
|7
|87
|0
|PERQUIMANS COUNTY
|1,072
|5
|11
|0
|LOCAL TOTALS
|17,700
|58
|350
|0