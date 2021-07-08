Watch
North Carolina reports more than 600 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths

Posted at 1:09 PM, Jul 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-08 13:09:18-04

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Thursday, there are now 864,134 PCR positive cases and 152,758 antigen positive cases, 410 people hospitalized and 13,475 COVID-19-related deaths.

That is 630 new total cases and 15 new deaths from Wednesday.

A total of 13,924,083 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:

TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAY
NC STATE TOTALS1,016,89263013,47515
BERTIE COUNTY1,7981450
CAMDEN COUNTY696060
CHOWAN COUNTY1,492-3350
CURRITUCK COUNTY1,583-2160
DARE COUNTY2,2085100
GATES COUNTY749-1130
HERTFORD COUNTY2,1170640
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY1,895-1610
PASQUOTANK COUNTY3,4563851
PERQUIMANS COUNTY1,0340110
LOCAL TOTALS17,02823461
