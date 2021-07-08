North Carolina reports more than 600 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Thursday, there are now 864,134 PCR positive cases and 152,758 antigen positive cases, 410 people hospitalized and 13,475 COVID-19-related deaths.

That is 630 new total cases and 15 new deaths from Wednesday.

A total of 13,924,083 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas: