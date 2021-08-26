North Carolina reports more than 8K new COVID-19 cases in a day, highest daily case count since February

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.
As of Thursday, there are now 998,565 PCR positive cases and 182,626 antigen positive cases, 3,552 people hospitalized and 14,272 COVID-19 related deaths.
That is 8,620 new total cases and 60 additional deaths from Wednesday.
A total of 15,581,119 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.
Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:
|TOTAL CASES
|NEW CASES TODAY
|TOTAL DEATHS
|NEW DEATHS TODAY
|NC STATE TOTALS
|1,181,191
|8,620
|14,272
|60
|BERTIE COUNTY
|1,993
|20
|46
|0
|CAMDEN COUNTY
|773
|2
|7
|0
|CHOWAN COUNTY
|1,725
|20
|37
|0
|CURRITUCK COUNTY
|1,882
|19
|17
|0
|DARE COUNTY
|2,901
|23
|10
|0
|GATES COUNTY
|842
|13
|13
|0
|HERTFORD COUNTY
|2,305
|25
|65
|0
|NORTHAMPTON COUNTY
|2,069
|9
|62
|0
|PASQUOTANK COUNTY
|3,809
|13
|88
|0
|PERQUIMANS COUNTY
|1,166
|12
|11
|0
|LOCAL TOTALS
|19,465
|156
|356
|0