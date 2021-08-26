Watch
North Carolina reports more than 8K new COVID-19 cases in a day, highest daily case count since February

Posted at 2:32 PM, Aug 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-26 14:32:34-04

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Thursday, there are now 998,565 PCR positive cases and 182,626 antigen positive cases, 3,552 people hospitalized and 14,272 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 8,620 new total cases and 60 additional deaths from Wednesday.

A total of 15,581,119 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:

TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAY
NC STATE TOTALS1,181,1918,62014,27260
BERTIE COUNTY1,99320460
CAMDEN COUNTY773270
CHOWAN COUNTY1,72520370
CURRITUCK COUNTY1,88219170
DARE COUNTY2,90123100
GATES COUNTY84213130
HERTFORD COUNTY2,30525650
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY2,0699620
PASQUOTANK COUNTY3,80913880
PERQUIMANS COUNTY1,16612110
LOCAL TOTALS19,4651563560
