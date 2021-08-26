North Carolina reports more than 8K new COVID-19 cases in a day, highest daily case count since February

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Thursday, there are now 998,565 PCR positive cases and 182,626 antigen positive cases, 3,552 people hospitalized and 14,272 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 8,620 new total cases and 60 additional deaths from Wednesday.

A total of 15,581,119 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas: