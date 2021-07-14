North Carolina reports nearly 1K new COVID-19 cases as hospitalizations rise

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.
As of Wednesday, there are now 866,912 PCR positive cases and 153,921 antigen positive cases, 487 people hospitalized and 13,512 COVID-19-related deaths.
That is 995 new total cases and 9 new deaths from Tuesday.
A total of 14,023,112 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.
Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:
|TOTAL CASES
|NEW CASES TODAY
|TOTAL DEATHS
|NEW DEATHS TODAY
|NC STATE TOTALS
|1,020,833
|995
|13,512
|9
|BERTIE COUNTY
|1,798
|0
|45
|0
|CAMDEN COUNTY
|696
|0
|6
|0
|CHOWAN COUNTY
|1,510
|5
|35
|0
|CURRITUCK COUNTY
|1,591
|2
|16
|0
|DARE COUNTY
|2,242
|12
|10
|0
|GATES COUNTY
|750
|0
|13
|0
|HERTFORD COUNTY
|2,119
|0
|64
|0
|NORTHAMPTON COUNTY
|1,900
|0
|61
|0
|PASQUOTANK COUNTY
|3,464
|1
|86
|0
|PERQUIMANS COUNTY
|1,034
|0
|11
|0
|LOCAL TOTALS
|17,104
|20
|347
|0