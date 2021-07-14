Watch
North Carolina reports nearly 1K new COVID-19 cases as hospitalizations rise

Posted at 12:57 PM, Jul 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-14 12:57:31-04

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Wednesday, there are now 866,912 PCR positive cases and 153,921 antigen positive cases, 487 people hospitalized and 13,512 COVID-19-related deaths.

That is 995 new total cases and 9 new deaths from Tuesday.

A total of 14,023,112 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:

TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAY
NC STATE TOTALS1,020,83399513,5129
BERTIE COUNTY1,7980450
CAMDEN COUNTY696060
CHOWAN COUNTY1,5105350
CURRITUCK COUNTY1,5912160
DARE COUNTY2,24212100
GATES COUNTY7500130
HERTFORD COUNTY2,1190640
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY1,9000610
PASQUOTANK COUNTY3,4641860
PERQUIMANS COUNTY1,0340110
LOCAL TOTALS17,104203470
