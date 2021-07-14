North Carolina reports nearly 1K new COVID-19 cases as hospitalizations rise

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Wednesday, there are now 866,912 PCR positive cases and 153,921 antigen positive cases, 487 people hospitalized and 13,512 COVID-19-related deaths.

That is 995 new total cases and 9 new deaths from Tuesday.

A total of 14,023,112 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas: