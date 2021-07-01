Watch
North Carolina reports nearly 300 new cases; Hertford Co. reports highest local case increase

Posted at 12:15 PM, Jul 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-01 12:15:16-04

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Thursday, there are now 862,104 PCR positive cases and 151,881 antigen positive cases, 396 people hospitalized and 13,434 COVID-19-related deaths.

That is 296 new total cases and 3 fewer deaths from Wednesday.

A total of 13,820,917 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:

TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAY
NC STATE TOTALS1,013,98529613,434-3
BERTIE COUNTY1,7940450
CAMDEN COUNTY695060
CHOWAN COUNTY1,4880340
CURRITUCK COUNTY1,5812160
DARE COUNTY2,1902100
GATES COUNTY750-1130
HERTFORD COUNTY2,1163640
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY1,894-4610
PASQUOTANK COUNTY3,443-1840
PERQUIMANS COUNTY1,0370120
LOCAL TOTALS16,98813450
