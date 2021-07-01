North Carolina reports nearly 300 new cases; Hertford Co. reports highest local case increase

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.
As of Thursday, there are now 862,104 PCR positive cases and 151,881 antigen positive cases, 396 people hospitalized and 13,434 COVID-19-related deaths.
That is 296 new total cases and 3 fewer deaths from Wednesday.
A total of 13,820,917 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.
Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:
|TOTAL CASES
|NEW CASES TODAY
|TOTAL DEATHS
|NEW DEATHS TODAY
|NC STATE TOTALS
|1,013,985
|296
|13,434
|-3
|BERTIE COUNTY
|1,794
|0
|45
|0
|CAMDEN COUNTY
|695
|0
|6
|0
|CHOWAN COUNTY
|1,488
|0
|34
|0
|CURRITUCK COUNTY
|1,581
|2
|16
|0
|DARE COUNTY
|2,190
|2
|10
|0
|GATES COUNTY
|750
|-1
|13
|0
|HERTFORD COUNTY
|2,116
|3
|64
|0
|NORTHAMPTON COUNTY
|1,894
|-4
|61
|0
|PASQUOTANK COUNTY
|3,443
|-1
|84
|0
|PERQUIMANS COUNTY
|1,037
|0
|12
|0
|LOCAL TOTALS
|16,988
|1
|345
|0