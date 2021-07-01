North Carolina reports nearly 300 new cases; Hertford Co. reports highest local case increase

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Thursday, there are now 862,104 PCR positive cases and 151,881 antigen positive cases, 396 people hospitalized and 13,434 COVID-19-related deaths.

That is 296 new total cases and 3 fewer deaths from Wednesday.

A total of 13,820,917 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas: