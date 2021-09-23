North Carolina reports nearly 6K new COVID-19 cases, 71 deaths statewide in a day

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.
As of Thursday there are now 1,151,235 PCR positive cases and 211,703 antigen positive cases, 3,321 people hospitalized and 16,012 COVID-19 related deaths.
That is 5,953 new total cases and 71 additional deaths from Wednesday.
A total of 17,333,821 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.
Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:
|9/23/2021
|TOTAL CASES
|NEW CASES TODAY
|TOTAL DEATHS
|NEW DEATHS TODAY
|CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED
|CHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONS
|PERCENT POSITIVITY
|COMPLETED TESTS
|NEW TESTS COMPLETED SINCE YESTERDAY
|NC STATE TOTALS
|1,362,938
|5,953
|16,012
|71
|3,231
|-169
|9.10%
|17,333,821
|65,400
|BERTIE COUNTY
|2,303
|10
|47
|0
|CAMDEN COUNTY
|977
|4
|8
|0
|CHOWAN COUNTY
|2,119
|13
|38
|0
|CURRITUCK COUNTY
|2,393
|15
|21
|0
|DARE COUNTY
|3,484
|19
|12
|0
|GATES COUNTY
|950
|6
|14
|0
|HERTFORD COUNTY
|2,618
|18
|68
|0
|NORTHAMPTON COUNTY
|2,430
|14
|62
|0
|PASQUOTANK COUNTY
|4,452
|19
|93
|0
|PERQUIMANS COUNTY
|1,384
|9
|11
|0
|LOCAL TOTALS
|23,110
|127
|374
|0