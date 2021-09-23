North Carolina reports nearly 6K new COVID-19 cases, 71 deaths statewide in a day

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Thursday there are now 1,151,235 PCR positive cases and 211,703 antigen positive cases, 3,321 people hospitalized and 16,012 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 5,953 new total cases and 71 additional deaths from Wednesday.

A total of 17,333,821 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:

9/23/2021 TOTAL CASES NEW CASES TODAY TOTAL DEATHS NEW DEATHS TODAY CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED CHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONS PERCENT POSITIVITY COMPLETED TESTS NEW TESTS COMPLETED SINCE YESTERDAY NC STATE TOTALS 1,362,938 5,953 16,012 71 3,231 -169 9.10% 17,333,821 65,400 BERTIE COUNTY 2,303 10 47 0 CAMDEN COUNTY 977 4 8 0 CHOWAN COUNTY 2,119 13 38 0 CURRITUCK COUNTY 2,393 15 21 0 DARE COUNTY 3,484 19 12 0 GATES COUNTY 950 6 14 0 HERTFORD COUNTY 2,618 18 68 0 NORTHAMPTON COUNTY 2,430 14 62 0 PASQUOTANK COUNTY 4,452 19 93 0 PERQUIMANS COUNTY 1,384 9 11 0 LOCAL TOTALS 23,110 127 374 0

