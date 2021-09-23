Watch
North Carolina reports nearly 6K new COVID-19 cases, 71 deaths statewide in a day

Posted at 4:08 PM, Sep 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-23 16:08:19-04

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Thursday there are now 1,151,235 PCR positive cases and 211,703 antigen positive cases, 3,321 people hospitalized and 16,012 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 5,953 new total cases and 71 additional deaths from Wednesday.

A total of 17,333,821 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:

9/23/2021TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAYCURRENTLY HOSPITALIZEDCHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONSPERCENT POSITIVITYCOMPLETED TESTSNEW TESTS COMPLETED SINCE YESTERDAY
NC STATE TOTALS1,362,9385,95316,012713,231-1699.10%17,333,82165,400
BERTIE COUNTY2,30310470
CAMDEN COUNTY977480
CHOWAN COUNTY2,11913380
CURRITUCK COUNTY2,39315210
DARE COUNTY3,48419120
GATES COUNTY9506140
HERTFORD COUNTY2,61818680
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY2,43014620
PASQUOTANK COUNTY4,45219930
PERQUIMANS COUNTY1,3849110
LOCAL TOTALS23,1101273740

