North Carolina reports nearly 6K new COVID-19 cases, over 100 additional deaths since Friday

Posted at 1:47 PM, Oct 25, 2021
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Monday, there are now 1,469,155 PCR positive cases and 230,390 antigen positive cases, 1,527 people hospitalized and 17,867 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 5,745 new total cases and 102 additional deaths from Friday. NCDHHS does not update its COVID-19 dashboard over the weekends.

A total of 18,953,258 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:

