North Carolina reports nearly 8K new COVID-19 deaths; State sees 96 deaths in 24 hours

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.
As of Thursday, there are now 1,038,639 PCR positive cases and 190,164 antigen positive cases, 3,789 people hospitalized and 14,625 COVID-19 related deaths.
That is 7,901 new total cases and 96 additional deaths from Wednesday.
A total of 15,982,598 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.
Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:
|TOTAL CASES
|NEW CASES TODAY
|TOTAL DEATHS
|NEW DEATHS TODAY
|NC STATE TOTALS
|1,228,803
|7,901
|14,625
|96
|BERTIE COUNTY
|2,092
|23
|46
|0
|CAMDEN COUNTY
|813
|9
|7
|0
|CHOWAN COUNTY
|1,807
|23
|37
|0
|CURRITUCK COUNTY
|1,998
|7
|18
|1
|DARE COUNTY
|3,055
|10
|10
|0
|GATES COUNTY
|861
|4
|14
|1
|HERTFORD COUNTY
|2,378
|18
|65
|0
|NORTHAMPTON COUNTY
|2,144
|28
|62
|0
|PASQUOTANK COUNTY
|3,979
|45
|90
|1
|PERQUIMANS COUNTY
|1,215
|11
|11
|0
|LOCAL TOTALS
|20,342
|178
|360
|3