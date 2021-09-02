Watch
North Carolina reports nearly 8K new COVID-19 deaths; State sees 96 deaths in 24 hours

Posted at 1:00 PM, Sep 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-02 13:00:52-04

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Thursday, there are now 1,038,639 PCR positive cases and 190,164 antigen positive cases, 3,789 people hospitalized and 14,625 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 7,901 new total cases and 96 additional deaths from Wednesday.

A total of 15,982,598 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:

TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAY
NC STATE TOTALS1,228,8037,90114,62596
BERTIE COUNTY2,09223460
CAMDEN COUNTY813970
CHOWAN COUNTY1,80723370
CURRITUCK COUNTY1,9987181
DARE COUNTY3,05510100
GATES COUNTY8614141
HERTFORD COUNTY2,37818650
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY2,14428620
PASQUOTANK COUNTY3,97945901
PERQUIMANS COUNTY1,21511110
LOCAL TOTALS20,3421783603
