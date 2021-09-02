North Carolina reports nearly 8K new COVID-19 deaths; State sees 96 deaths in 24 hours

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Thursday, there are now 1,038,639 PCR positive cases and 190,164 antigen positive cases, 3,789 people hospitalized and 14,625 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 7,901 new total cases and 96 additional deaths from Wednesday.

A total of 15,982,598 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas: