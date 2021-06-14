North Carolina reports over 1K new COVID-19 cases, 27 deaths since Friday; Dare County reports highest local case increase

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.
As of Monday, there are now 858,962 PCR positive cases and 149,964 antigen positive cases, 480 people hospitalized and 13,292 COVID-19 related deaths.
That is 1,228 new total cases and 27 additional deaths from Friday's data as North Carolina does not update data over the weekend.
A total of 13,534,533 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.
Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:
|6/13/2021
|TOTAL CASES
|NEW CASES TODAY
|TOTAL DEATHS
|NEW DEATHS TODAY
|CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED
|CHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONS
|PERCENT POSITIVITY
|COMPLETED TESTS
|NEW TESTS COMPLETED SINCE YESTERDAY
|NC STATE TOTALS
|1,008,926
|1,228
|13,292
|27
|480
|-55
|2.40%
|13,534,533
|54,229
|BERTIE COUNTY
|1,791
|0
|44
|0
|CAMDEN COUNTY
|686
|1
|5
|0
|CHOWAN COUNTY
|1,488
|1
|31
|0
|CURRITUCK COUNTY
|1,574
|0
|16
|0
|DARE COUNTY
|2,170
|11
|10
|0
|GATES COUNTY
|748
|0
|13
|0
|HERTFORD COUNTY
|2,115
|2
|64
|0
|NORTHAMPTON COUNTY
|1,895
|1
|61
|1
|PASQUOTANK COUNTY
|3,441
|3
|85
|0
|PERQUIMANS COUNTY
|1,030
|1
|12
|0
|LOCAL TOTALS
|16,938
|20
|341
|1