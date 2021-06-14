North Carolina reports over 1K new COVID-19 cases, 27 deaths since Friday; Dare County reports highest local case increase

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Monday, there are now 858,962 PCR positive cases and 149,964 antigen positive cases, 480 people hospitalized and 13,292 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 1,228 new total cases and 27 additional deaths from Friday's data as North Carolina does not update data over the weekend.

A total of 13,534,533 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:

6/13/2021 TOTAL CASES NEW CASES TODAY TOTAL DEATHS NEW DEATHS TODAY CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED CHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONS PERCENT POSITIVITY COMPLETED TESTS NEW TESTS COMPLETED SINCE YESTERDAY NC STATE TOTALS 1,008,926 1,228 13,292 27 480 -55 2.40% 13,534,533 54,229 BERTIE COUNTY 1,791 0 44 0 CAMDEN COUNTY 686 1 5 0 CHOWAN COUNTY 1,488 1 31 0 CURRITUCK COUNTY 1,574 0 16 0 DARE COUNTY 2,170 11 10 0 GATES COUNTY 748 0 13 0 HERTFORD COUNTY 2,115 2 64 0 NORTHAMPTON COUNTY 1,895 1 61 1 PASQUOTANK COUNTY 3,441 3 85 0 PERQUIMANS COUNTY 1,030 1 12 0 LOCAL TOTALS 16,938 20 341 1

