North Carolina reports over 1K new COVID-19 cases, 27 deaths since Friday; Dare County reports highest local case increase

Posted at 5:48 PM, Jun 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-14 17:48:27-04

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Monday, there are now 858,962 PCR positive cases and 149,964 antigen positive cases, 480 people hospitalized and 13,292 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 1,228 new total cases and 27 additional deaths from Friday's data as North Carolina does not update data over the weekend.

A total of 13,534,533 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:

6/13/2021TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAYCURRENTLY HOSPITALIZEDCHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONSPERCENT POSITIVITYCOMPLETED TESTSNEW TESTS COMPLETED SINCE YESTERDAY
NC STATE TOTALS1,008,9261,22813,29227480-552.40%13,534,53354,229
BERTIE COUNTY1,7910440
CAMDEN COUNTY686150
CHOWAN COUNTY1,4881310
CURRITUCK COUNTY1,5740160
DARE COUNTY2,17011100
GATES COUNTY7480130
HERTFORD COUNTY2,1152640
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY1,8951611
PASQUOTANK COUNTY3,4413850
PERQUIMANS COUNTY1,0301120
LOCAL TOTALS16,938203411

