North Carolina reports over 2.5K new COVID-19 cases; 40% of population now vaccinated with at least one dose

Posted at 12:57 PM, Apr 09, 2021
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Friday, there are now 800,770 PCR positive cases and 128,636 antigen positive cases, 977 people hospitalized and 12,248 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 2,509 new total cases and 24 additional deaths since Thursday.

A total of 11,641,898 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

North Carolina reports 40% of the population vaccinated with at least one dose and 28.4% of the population fully vaccinated.

The percent of positive COVID-19 tests in North Carolina has decreased to 4.6%.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 cases in local areas:

TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAY
NC STATE TOTALS929,4062,50912,24824
BERTIE COUNTY1,7102430
CAMDEN COUNTY630150
CHOWAN COUNTY1,4000220
CURRITUCK COUNTY1,4753150
DARE COUNTY2,016280
GATES COUNTY7062120
HERTFORD COUNTY2,0264630
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY1,8171390
PASQUOTANK COUNTY3,2083800
PERQUIMANS COUNTY945290
LOCAL TOTALS15,933202960
