North Carolina reports over 2.5K new COVID-19 cases; 40% of population now vaccinated with at least one dose

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Friday, there are now 800,770 PCR positive cases and 128,636 antigen positive cases, 977 people hospitalized and 12,248 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 2,509 new total cases and 24 additional deaths since Thursday.

A total of 11,641,898 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

North Carolina reports 40% of the population vaccinated with at least one dose and 28.4% of the population fully vaccinated.

The percent of positive COVID-19 tests in North Carolina has decreased to 4.6%.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 cases in local areas: