North Carolina reports over 2.5K new COVID-19 cases; 40% of population now vaccinated with at least one dose

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.
As of Friday, there are now 800,770 PCR positive cases and 128,636 antigen positive cases, 977 people hospitalized and 12,248 COVID-19 related deaths.
That is 2,509 new total cases and 24 additional deaths since Thursday.
A total of 11,641,898 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.
North Carolina reports 40% of the population vaccinated with at least one dose and 28.4% of the population fully vaccinated.
The percent of positive COVID-19 tests in North Carolina has decreased to 4.6%.
Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 cases in local areas:
|TOTAL CASES
|NEW CASES TODAY
|TOTAL DEATHS
|NEW DEATHS TODAY
|NC STATE TOTALS
|929,406
|2,509
|12,248
|24
|BERTIE COUNTY
|1,710
|2
|43
|0
|CAMDEN COUNTY
|630
|1
|5
|0
|CHOWAN COUNTY
|1,400
|0
|22
|0
|CURRITUCK COUNTY
|1,475
|3
|15
|0
|DARE COUNTY
|2,016
|2
|8
|0
|GATES COUNTY
|706
|2
|12
|0
|HERTFORD COUNTY
|2,026
|4
|63
|0
|NORTHAMPTON COUNTY
|1,817
|1
|39
|0
|PASQUOTANK COUNTY
|3,208
|3
|80
|0
|PERQUIMANS COUNTY
|945
|2
|9
|0
|LOCAL TOTALS
|15,933
|20
|296
|0