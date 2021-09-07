North Carolina reports over 25K COVID-19 cases, 123 deaths since Friday

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Tuesday, there are now 1,068,094 PCR positive cases and 194,487 antigen positive cases, 3,779 people hospitalized and 14,831 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 25,188 new total cases and 123 additional deaths from Friday. NCDHHS does not report data over the weekend and did not report Monday due to it being a holiday.

A total of 16,301,364 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas: