North Carolina reports over 25K COVID-19 cases, 123 deaths since Friday

Posted at 7:48 PM, Sep 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-07 19:48:41-04

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Tuesday, there are now 1,068,094 PCR positive cases and 194,487 antigen positive cases, 3,779 people hospitalized and 14,831 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 25,188 new total cases and 123 additional deaths from Friday. NCDHHS does not report data over the weekend and did not report Monday due to it being a holiday.

A total of 16,301,364 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:

TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAYCURRENTLY HOSPITALIZEDCHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONSPERCENT POSITIVITYCOMPLETED TESTSNEW TESTS COMPLETED SINCE YESTERDAY
NC STATE TOTALS1,262,58125,18814,8311233,779-2113.70%16,301,364241,956
BERTIE COUNTY2,14741460
CAMDEN COUNTY828970
CHOWAN COUNTY1,86542370
CURRITUCK COUNTY2,08964190
DARE COUNTY3,18486100
GATES COUNTY87310140
HERTFORD COUNTY2,43937650
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY2,19342620
PASQUOTANK COUNTY4,05347921
PERQUIMANS COUNTY1,26547110
LOCAL TOTALS20,9364253631
