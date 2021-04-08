Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

North Carolina reports over 2K new COVID-19 cases; Nearly 40% of state's population vaccinated with at least one dose

items.[0].image.alt
Centers for Disease Control (CDC)
Coronavirus Disease 2019
Coronavirus
Posted at 1:58 PM, Apr 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-08 13:58:47-04

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Thursday, there are now 799,183 PCR positive cases and 127,714 antigen positive cases, 1,004 people hospitalized and 12,224 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 2,087 new total cases and 12 additional deaths since Wednesday.

A total of 11,598,519 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

North Carolina reports 39.5% of the population vaccinated with at least one dose and 27.5% of the population fully vaccinated.

The percent of positive COVID-19 tests in North Carolina has decreased to 5.1%.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 cases in local areas:

TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAY
NC STATE TOTALS926,8972,08712,22412
BERTIE COUNTY1,7082430
CAMDEN COUNTY629150
CHOWAN COUNTY1,4001220
CURRITUCK COUNTY1,4723150
DARE COUNTY2,014280
GATES COUNTY7040120
HERTFORD COUNTY2,0224630
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY1,8160390
PASQUOTANK COUNTY3,2053800
PERQUIMANS COUNTY943090
LOCAL TOTALS15,913162960
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo