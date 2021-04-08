North Carolina reports over 2K new COVID-19 cases; Nearly 40% of state's population vaccinated with at least one dose

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Thursday, there are now 799,183 PCR positive cases and 127,714 antigen positive cases, 1,004 people hospitalized and 12,224 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 2,087 new total cases and 12 additional deaths since Wednesday.

A total of 11,598,519 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

North Carolina reports 39.5% of the population vaccinated with at least one dose and 27.5% of the population fully vaccinated.

The percent of positive COVID-19 tests in North Carolina has decreased to 5.1%.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 cases in local areas: