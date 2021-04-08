North Carolina reports over 2K new COVID-19 cases; Nearly 40% of state's population vaccinated with at least one dose

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.
As of Thursday, there are now 799,183 PCR positive cases and 127,714 antigen positive cases, 1,004 people hospitalized and 12,224 COVID-19 related deaths.
That is 2,087 new total cases and 12 additional deaths since Wednesday.
A total of 11,598,519 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.
North Carolina reports 39.5% of the population vaccinated with at least one dose and 27.5% of the population fully vaccinated.
The percent of positive COVID-19 tests in North Carolina has decreased to 5.1%.
Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 cases in local areas:
|TOTAL CASES
|NEW CASES TODAY
|TOTAL DEATHS
|NEW DEATHS TODAY
|NC STATE TOTALS
|926,897
|2,087
|12,224
|12
|BERTIE COUNTY
|1,708
|2
|43
|0
|CAMDEN COUNTY
|629
|1
|5
|0
|CHOWAN COUNTY
|1,400
|1
|22
|0
|CURRITUCK COUNTY
|1,472
|3
|15
|0
|DARE COUNTY
|2,014
|2
|8
|0
|GATES COUNTY
|704
|0
|12
|0
|HERTFORD COUNTY
|2,022
|4
|63
|0
|NORTHAMPTON COUNTY
|1,816
|0
|39
|0
|PASQUOTANK COUNTY
|3,205
|3
|80
|0
|PERQUIMANS COUNTY
|943
|0
|9
|0
|LOCAL TOTALS
|15,913
|16
|296
|0