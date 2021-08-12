Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

North Carolina reports over 5K new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, first time since February

items.[0].image.alt
CDC
rona generic 2.jpg
Posted at 5:19 PM, Aug 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-12 17:19:47-04

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Thursday, there are now 931,120 PCR positive cases and 169,666 antigen positive cases, 2,409 people hospitalized and 13,806 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 5,900 new total cases and 16 additional deaths from Wednesday.

This is the first time North Carolina saw over 5,000 cases in 24 hours since February 5.

A total of 14,877,796 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:

TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAYCURRENTLY HOSPITALIZEDCHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONSPERCENT POSITIVITYCOMPLETED TESTSNEW TESTS COMPLETED SINCE YESTERDAY
NC STATE TOTALS1,100,7865,90013,806162,40910511.30%14,877,79679,733
BERTIE COUNTY1,8588450
CAMDEN COUNTY719260
CHOWAN COUNTY1,5994370
CURRITUCK COUNTY1,7385160
DARE COUNTY2,60114100
GATES COUNTY7842130
HERTFORD COUNTY2,18011640
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY1,9657610
PASQUOTANK COUNTY3,62023870
PERQUIMANS COUNTY1,0935110
LOCAL TOTALS18,157813500

Click here for full coronavirus coverage.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo