North Carolina reports over 5K new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, first time since February

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Thursday, there are now 931,120 PCR positive cases and 169,666 antigen positive cases, 2,409 people hospitalized and 13,806 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 5,900 new total cases and 16 additional deaths from Wednesday.

This is the first time North Carolina saw over 5,000 cases in 24 hours since February 5.

A total of 14,877,796 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:

TOTAL CASES NEW CASES TODAY TOTAL DEATHS NEW DEATHS TODAY CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED CHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONS PERCENT POSITIVITY COMPLETED TESTS NEW TESTS COMPLETED SINCE YESTERDAY NC STATE TOTALS 1,100,786 5,900 13,806 16 2,409 105 11.30% 14,877,796 79,733 BERTIE COUNTY 1,858 8 45 0 CAMDEN COUNTY 719 2 6 0 CHOWAN COUNTY 1,599 4 37 0 CURRITUCK COUNTY 1,738 5 16 0 DARE COUNTY 2,601 14 10 0 GATES COUNTY 784 2 13 0 HERTFORD COUNTY 2,180 11 64 0 NORTHAMPTON COUNTY 1,965 7 61 0 PASQUOTANK COUNTY 3,620 23 87 0 PERQUIMANS COUNTY 1,093 5 11 0 LOCAL TOTALS 18,157 81 350 0

