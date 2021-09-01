Watch
North Carolina reports over 7K COVID-19 in a day; Dare County reports highest local case increase

Posted at 5:20 PM, Sep 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-01 17:20:41-04

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Wednesday, there are now 1,032,236 PCR positive cases and 188,666 antigen positive cases, 3,757 people hospitalized and 14,529 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 7,248 new total cases and 61 additional deaths from Tuesday.

A total of 15,914,916 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:

9/1/2021TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAYCURRENTLY HOSPITALIZEDCHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONSPERCENT POSITIVITYCOMPLETED TESTSNEW TESTS COMPLETED SINCE YESTERDAY
NC STATE TOTALS1,220,9027,24814,529613,75714513.80%15,914,91656,498
BERTIE COUNTY2,06913460
CAMDEN COUNTY804370
CHOWAN COUNTY1,7849370
CURRITUCK COUNTY1,99121170
DARE COUNTY3,04533100
GATES COUNTY8575130
HERTFORD COUNTY2,36013650
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY2,1169620
PASQUOTANK COUNTY3,93414890
PERQUIMANS COUNTY1,2043110
