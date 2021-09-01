North Carolina reports over 7K COVID-19 in a day; Dare County reports highest local case increase

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Wednesday, there are now 1,032,236 PCR positive cases and 188,666 antigen positive cases, 3,757 people hospitalized and 14,529 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 7,248 new total cases and 61 additional deaths from Tuesday.

A total of 15,914,916 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas: