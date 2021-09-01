North Carolina reports over 7K COVID-19 in a day; Dare County reports highest local case increase

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.
As of Wednesday, there are now 1,032,236 PCR positive cases and 188,666 antigen positive cases, 3,757 people hospitalized and 14,529 COVID-19 related deaths.
That is 7,248 new total cases and 61 additional deaths from Tuesday.
A total of 15,914,916 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.
Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:
|9/1/2021
|TOTAL CASES
|NEW CASES TODAY
|TOTAL DEATHS
|NEW DEATHS TODAY
|CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED
|CHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONS
|PERCENT POSITIVITY
|COMPLETED TESTS
|NEW TESTS COMPLETED SINCE YESTERDAY
|NC STATE TOTALS
|1,220,902
|7,248
|14,529
|61
|3,757
|145
|13.80%
|15,914,916
|56,498
|BERTIE COUNTY
|2,069
|13
|46
|0
|CAMDEN COUNTY
|804
|3
|7
|0
|CHOWAN COUNTY
|1,784
|9
|37
|0
|CURRITUCK COUNTY
|1,991
|21
|17
|0
|DARE COUNTY
|3,045
|33
|10
|0
|GATES COUNTY
|857
|5
|13
|0
|HERTFORD COUNTY
|2,360
|13
|65
|0
|NORTHAMPTON COUNTY
|2,116
|9
|62
|0
|PASQUOTANK COUNTY
|3,934
|14
|89
|0
|PERQUIMANS COUNTY
|1,204
|3
|11
|0