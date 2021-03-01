Menu

Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

North Carolina sees 3,622 new COVID-19 cases as two days worth of reporting released Monday

items.[0].image.alt
scripps national
rona generic 2.jpg
Posted at 2:26 PM, Mar 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-01 14:26:33-05

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state on Monday. There was no data given on Sunday so Monday's numbers are two days worth of reporting.

As of Monday, there are now 752,406 PCR positive cases and 109,764 antigen positive cases, 1,319 people hospitalized and 11,254 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 3,622 new total cases and 42 additional deaths from Saturday, February 27.

A total of 10,291,482 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:

TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAYCURRENTLY HOSPITALIZEDCHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONS
NC STATE TOTALS862,1703,62211,254421,319-95
BERTIE COUNTY1,65218410
CAMDEN COUNTY585350
CHOWAN COUNTY1,3675220
CURRITUCK COUNTY1,3733150
DARE COUNTY1,860580
GATES COUNTY6760120
HERTFORD COUNTY1,9527600
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY1,69712280
PASQUOTANK COUNTY3,0678781
PERQUIMANS COUNTY905780
LOCAL TOTALS15,134682771

Click here for full coronavirus coverage.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo