North Carolina sees 3,622 new COVID-19 cases as two days worth of reporting released Monday

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state on Monday. There was no data given on Sunday so Monday's numbers are two days worth of reporting.

As of Monday, there are now 752,406 PCR positive cases and 109,764 antigen positive cases, 1,319 people hospitalized and 11,254 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 3,622 new total cases and 42 additional deaths from Saturday, February 27.

A total of 10,291,482 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:



TOTAL CASES NEW CASES TODAY TOTAL DEATHS NEW DEATHS TODAY CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED CHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONS NC STATE TOTALS 862,170 3,622 11,254 42 1,319 -95 BERTIE COUNTY 1,652 18 41 0 CAMDEN COUNTY 585 3 5 0 CHOWAN COUNTY 1,367 5 22 0 CURRITUCK COUNTY 1,373 3 15 0 DARE COUNTY 1,860 5 8 0 GATES COUNTY 676 0 12 0 HERTFORD COUNTY 1,952 7 60 0 NORTHAMPTON COUNTY 1,697 12 28 0 PASQUOTANK COUNTY 3,067 8 78 1 PERQUIMANS COUNTY 905 7 8 0 LOCAL TOTALS 15,134 68 277 1

