North Carolina sees a drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations over the weekend

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state. The data below is three days worth as North Carolina does not release data over the weekend.
As of Monday, there are now 1,191,729 PCR positive cases and 219,173 antigen positive cases, 2,690 people hospitalized and 16,719 COVID-19 related deaths.
That is 10,685 new total cases and 114 additional deaths from Friday.
A total of 17,973,756 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.
Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas: