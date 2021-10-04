North Carolina sees a drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations over the weekend

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state. The data below is three days worth as North Carolina does not release data over the weekend.

As of Monday, there are now 1,191,729 PCR positive cases and 219,173 antigen positive cases, 2,690 people hospitalized and 16,719 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 10,685 new total cases and 114 additional deaths from Friday.

A total of 17,973,756 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:



10/4/2021 TOTAL CASES NEW CASES TODAY TOTAL DEATHS NEW DEATHS TODAY CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED CHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONS PERCENT POSITIVITY COMPLETED TESTS NEW TESTS COMPLETED SINCE YESTERDAY NC STATE TOTALS 1,410,902 10,685 16,719 114 2,690 -192 8.40% 17,973,756 160,972 BERTIE COUNTY 2,373 9 49 0 CAMDEN COUNTY 1,046 14 8 0 CHOWAN COUNTY 2,204 14 40 0 CURRITUCK COUNTY 2,559 39 24 0 DARE COUNTY 3,591 23 12 0 GATES COUNTY 1,003 14 17 0 HERTFORD COUNTY 2,683 11 69 0 NORTHAMPTON COUNTY 2,504 20 62 0 PASQUOTANK COUNTY 4,737 60 97 2 PERQUIMANS COUNTY 1,449 13 15 4 LOCAL TOTALS 24,149 217 393 6

