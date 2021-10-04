Watch
North Carolina sees a drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations over the weekend

Posted at 4:43 PM, Oct 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-04 16:43:55-04

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state. The data below is three days worth as North Carolina does not release data over the weekend.

As of Monday, there are now 1,191,729 PCR positive cases and 219,173 antigen positive cases, 2,690 people hospitalized and 16,719 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 10,685 new total cases and 114 additional deaths from Friday.

A total of 17,973,756 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:

10/4/2021TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAYCURRENTLY HOSPITALIZEDCHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONSPERCENT POSITIVITYCOMPLETED TESTSNEW TESTS COMPLETED SINCE YESTERDAY
NC STATE TOTALS1,410,90210,68516,7191142,690-1928.40%17,973,756160,972
BERTIE COUNTY2,3739490
CAMDEN COUNTY1,0461480
CHOWAN COUNTY2,20414400
CURRITUCK COUNTY2,55939240
DARE COUNTY3,59123120
GATES COUNTY1,00314170
HERTFORD COUNTY2,68311690
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY2,50420620
PASQUOTANK COUNTY4,73760972
PERQUIMANS COUNTY1,44913154
LOCAL TOTALS24,1492173936

