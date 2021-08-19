Watch
North Carolina sees a spike in daily COVID-19 cases at over 7K

Posted at 3:17 PM, Aug 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-19 15:17:38-04

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Thursday, there are now 962,253 PCR positive cases and 176,010 antigen positive cases, v people hospitalized and 14,005 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 7,020 new total cases and 53 additional deaths from Wednesday. This is the first time since February 3 that the state has seen over 7,000 new cases in 24 hours.

A total of 15,211,111 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:

TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAYCURRENTLY HOSPITALIZEDCHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONSPERCENT POSITIVITY
NC STATE TOTALS1,138,2637,02014,005533,08315312.30%
BERTIE COUNTY1,9139460
CAMDEN COUNTY741470
CHOWAN COUNTY1,6548370
CURRITUCK COUNTY1,79815170
DARE COUNTY2,73312100
GATES COUNTY8119130
HERTFORD COUNTY2,2375650
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY2,0145620
PASQUOTANK COUNTY3,6964880
PERQUIMANS COUNTY1,1237110
LOCAL TOTALS18,720783560

