North Carolina sees a spike in daily COVID-19 cases at over 7K

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.
As of Thursday, there are now 962,253 PCR positive cases and 176,010 antigen positive cases, v people hospitalized and 14,005 COVID-19 related deaths.
That is 7,020 new total cases and 53 additional deaths from Wednesday. This is the first time since February 3 that the state has seen over 7,000 new cases in 24 hours.
A total of 15,211,111 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.
Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:
|TOTAL CASES
|NEW CASES TODAY
|TOTAL DEATHS
|NEW DEATHS TODAY
|CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED
|CHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONS
|PERCENT POSITIVITY
|NC STATE TOTALS
|1,138,263
|7,020
|14,005
|53
|3,083
|153
|12.30%
|BERTIE COUNTY
|1,913
|9
|46
|0
|CAMDEN COUNTY
|741
|4
|7
|0
|CHOWAN COUNTY
|1,654
|8
|37
|0
|CURRITUCK COUNTY
|1,798
|15
|17
|0
|DARE COUNTY
|2,733
|12
|10
|0
|GATES COUNTY
|811
|9
|13
|0
|HERTFORD COUNTY
|2,237
|5
|65
|0
|NORTHAMPTON COUNTY
|2,014
|5
|62
|0
|PASQUOTANK COUNTY
|3,696
|4
|88
|0
|PERQUIMANS COUNTY
|1,123
|7
|11
|0
|LOCAL TOTALS
|18,720
|78
|356
|0