North Carolina sees a spike in daily COVID-19 cases at over 7K

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Thursday, there are now 962,253 PCR positive cases and 176,010 antigen positive cases, v people hospitalized and 14,005 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 7,020 new total cases and 53 additional deaths from Wednesday. This is the first time since February 3 that the state has seen over 7,000 new cases in 24 hours.

A total of 15,211,111 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:



TOTAL CASES NEW CASES TODAY TOTAL DEATHS NEW DEATHS TODAY CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED CHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONS PERCENT POSITIVITY NC STATE TOTALS 1,138,263 7,020 14,005 53 3,083 153 12.30% BERTIE COUNTY 1,913 9 46 0 CAMDEN COUNTY 741 4 7 0 CHOWAN COUNTY 1,654 8 37 0 CURRITUCK COUNTY 1,798 15 17 0 DARE COUNTY 2,733 12 10 0 GATES COUNTY 811 9 13 0 HERTFORD COUNTY 2,237 5 65 0 NORTHAMPTON COUNTY 2,014 5 62 0 PASQUOTANK COUNTY 3,696 4 88 0 PERQUIMANS COUNTY 1,123 7 11 0 LOCAL TOTALS 18,720 78 356 0

