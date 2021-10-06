North Carolina sees high COVID-19 cases for second day after significant drop earlier in the week

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Wednesday, there are now 1,196,620 PCR positive cases and 220,583 antigen positive cases, 2,586 people hospitalized and 16.945 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 6,301 new total cases and 226 additional deaths from Monday. This is two day's worth of data as News 3 did not report numbers Tuesday.

A total of 18,052,926 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:

10/6/2021 TOTAL CASES NEW CASES TODAY TOTAL DEATHS NEW DEATHS TODAY CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED CHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONS PERCENT POSITIVITY COMPLETED TESTS NEW TESTS COMPLETED SINCE YESTERDAY NC STATE TOTALS 1,417,203 6,301 16,945 226 2,586 -104 9.20% 18,052,926 79,170 BERTIE COUNTY 2,382 9 49 0 CAMDEN COUNTY 1,060 14 8 0 CHOWAN COUNTY 2,205 1 40 0 CURRITUCK COUNTY 2,575 16 25 1 DARE COUNTY 3,598 7 12 0 GATES COUNTY 1,013 10 17 0 HERTFORD COUNTY 2,693 10 69 0 NORTHAMPTON COUNTY 2,513 9 62 0 PASQUOTANK COUNTY 4,773 36 98 1 PERQUIMANS COUNTY 1,457 8 15 0 LOCAL TOTALS 24,269 120 395 2

