Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

North Carolina sees high COVID-19 cases for second day after significant drop earlier in the week

items.[0].image.alt
scripps national
rona generic 2.jpg
Posted at 3:45 PM, Oct 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-06 15:45:14-04

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Wednesday, there are now 1,196,620 PCR positive cases and 220,583 antigen positive cases, 2,586 people hospitalized and 16.945 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 6,301 new total cases and 226 additional deaths from Monday. This is two day's worth of data as News 3 did not report numbers Tuesday.

A total of 18,052,926 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:

10/6/2021TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAYCURRENTLY HOSPITALIZEDCHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONSPERCENT POSITIVITYCOMPLETED TESTSNEW TESTS COMPLETED SINCE YESTERDAY
NC STATE TOTALS1,417,2036,30116,9452262,586-1049.20%18,052,92679,170
BERTIE COUNTY2,3829490
CAMDEN COUNTY1,0601480
CHOWAN COUNTY2,2051400
CURRITUCK COUNTY2,57516251
DARE COUNTY3,5987120
GATES COUNTY1,01310170
HERTFORD COUNTY2,69310690
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY2,5139620
PASQUOTANK COUNTY4,77336981
PERQUIMANS COUNTY1,4578150
LOCAL TOTALS24,2691203952

Click here for full coronavirus coverage.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo