North Carolina sees high COVID-19 cases for second day after significant drop earlier in the week

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.
As of Wednesday, there are now 1,196,620 PCR positive cases and 220,583 antigen positive cases, 2,586 people hospitalized and 16.945 COVID-19 related deaths.
That is 6,301 new total cases and 226 additional deaths from Monday. This is two day's worth of data as News 3 did not report numbers Tuesday.
A total of 18,052,926 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.
Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas: