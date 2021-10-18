North Carolina sees over 200 less COVID-19 hospitalizations over the weekend

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Monday, there are now 1,226,680 PCR positive cases and 227,134 antigen positive cases, 1,852 people hospitalized and 17,536 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 6,933 new total cases and 80 additional deaths from Friday. This is three day's worth of data as the state does not send out updates over the weekend.

A total of 18,655,099 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:

