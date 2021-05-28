North Carolina surpasses 1 million total COVID-19 cases total over time

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.
As of Friday, there are now 853,634 PCR positive cases and 47,520 antigen positive cases, 694 people hospitalized and 13,078 COVID-19 related deaths.
That is 738 new total cases and 23 additional deaths from Thursday.
A total of 13,200,812 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.
Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:
|TOTAL CASES
|NEW CASES TODAY
|TOTAL DEATHS
|NEW DEATHS TODAY
|CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED
|CHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONS
|PERCENT POSITIVITY
|NC STATE TOTALS
|1,001,154
|738
|13,078
|23
|694
|13
|3.10%
|BERTIE COUNTY
|1,782
|0
|44
|1
|CAMDEN COUNTY
|680
|1
|5
|0
|CHOWAN COUNTY
|1,480
|1
|23
|0
|CURRITUCK COUNTY
|1,574
|0
|16
|0
|DARE COUNTY
|2,139
|2
|10
|0
|GATES COUNTY
|745
|0
|13
|0
|HERTFORD COUNTY
|2,109
|0
|64
|1
|NORTHAMPTON COUNTY
|1,888
|-3
|59
|0
|PASQUOTANK COUNTY
|3,413
|3
|83
|0
|PERQUIMANS COUNTY
|1,023
|1
|12
|0
|LOCAL TOTALS
|16,833
|5
|329
|2