North Carolina surpasses 1 million total COVID-19 cases total over time

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Friday, there are now 853,634 PCR positive cases and 47,520 antigen positive cases, 694 people hospitalized and 13,078 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 738 new total cases and 23 additional deaths from Thursday.

A total of 13,200,812 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:

TOTAL CASES NEW CASES TODAY TOTAL DEATHS NEW DEATHS TODAY CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED CHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONS PERCENT POSITIVITY NC STATE TOTALS 1,001,154 738 13,078 23 694 13 3.10% BERTIE COUNTY 1,782 0 44 1 CAMDEN COUNTY 680 1 5 0 CHOWAN COUNTY 1,480 1 23 0 CURRITUCK COUNTY 1,574 0 16 0 DARE COUNTY 2,139 2 10 0 GATES COUNTY 745 0 13 0 HERTFORD COUNTY 2,109 0 64 1 NORTHAMPTON COUNTY 1,888 -3 59 0 PASQUOTANK COUNTY 3,413 3 83 0 PERQUIMANS COUNTY 1,023 1 12 0 LOCAL TOTALS 16,833 5 329 2

