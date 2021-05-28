Watch
North Carolina surpasses 1 million total COVID-19 cases total over time

Posted at 2:45 PM, May 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-28 14:45:27-04

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Friday, there are now 853,634 PCR positive cases and 47,520 antigen positive cases, 694 people hospitalized and 13,078 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 738 new total cases and 23 additional deaths from Thursday.

A total of 13,200,812 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:

TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAYCURRENTLY HOSPITALIZEDCHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONSPERCENT POSITIVITY
NC STATE TOTALS1,001,15473813,07823694133.10%
BERTIE COUNTY1,7820441
CAMDEN COUNTY680150
CHOWAN COUNTY1,4801230
CURRITUCK COUNTY1,5740160
DARE COUNTY2,1392100
GATES COUNTY7450130
HERTFORD COUNTY2,1090641
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY1,888-3590
PASQUOTANK COUNTY3,4133830
PERQUIMANS COUNTY1,0231120
LOCAL TOTALS16,83353292

