North Carolina's COVID-19 hospitalizations fall below 1K as state reports 2,004 new cases

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.
As of Thursday, there are now 773,202 PCR positive cases and 118,112 antigen positive cases, 995 people hospitalized and 11,783 COVID-19 related deaths.
That is 2,004 new total COVID-19 cases and 26 additional deaths from Wednesday.
A total of 10,900,126 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.
Here's the breakdown of cases in local areas:
|TOTAL CASES
|NEW CASES TODAY
|TOTAL DEATHS
|NEW DEATHS TODAY
|NC STATE TOTALS
|891,314
|2,004
|11,783
|26
|BERTIE COUNTY
|1,685
|0
|41
|0
|CAMDEN COUNTY
|614
|5
|5
|0
|CHOWAN COUNTY
|1,392
|0
|22
|0
|CURRITUCK COUNTY
|1,426
|3
|15
|0
|DARE COUNTY
|1,922
|16
|8
|0
|GATES COUNTY
|692
|0
|12
|0
|HERTFORD COUNTY
|1,984
|4
|62
|0
|NORTHAMPTON COUNTY
|1,758
|1
|39
|3
|PASQUOTANK COUNTY
|3,139
|5
|78
|0
|PERQUIMANS COUNTY
|936
|0
|9
|0
|LOCAL TOTALS
|15,548
|34
|291
|3