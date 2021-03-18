Menu

Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

North Carolina's COVID-19 hospitalizations fall below 1K as state reports 2,004 new cases

items.[0].image.alt
Centers for Disease Control (CDC)
Coronavirus Disease 2019
Coronavirus
Posted at 1:23 PM, Mar 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-18 13:23:55-04

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Thursday, there are now 773,202 PCR positive cases and 118,112 antigen positive cases, 995 people hospitalized and 11,783 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 2,004 new total COVID-19 cases and 26 additional deaths from Wednesday.

A total of 10,900,126 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of cases in local areas:

TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAY
NC STATE TOTALS891,3142,00411,78326
BERTIE COUNTY1,6850410
CAMDEN COUNTY614550
CHOWAN COUNTY1,3920220
CURRITUCK COUNTY1,4263150
DARE COUNTY1,9221680
GATES COUNTY6920120
HERTFORD COUNTY1,9844620
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY1,7581393
PASQUOTANK COUNTY3,1395780
PERQUIMANS COUNTY936090
LOCAL TOTALS15,548342913
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo