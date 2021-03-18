North Carolina's COVID-19 hospitalizations fall below 1K as state reports 2,004 new cases

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Thursday, there are now 773,202 PCR positive cases and 118,112 antigen positive cases, 995 people hospitalized and 11,783 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 2,004 new total COVID-19 cases and 26 additional deaths from Wednesday.

A total of 10,900,126 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of cases in local areas: