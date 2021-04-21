Watch
North Carolina's COVID-19 test percent positivity rises to 7 percent as state reports nearly 2K new cases

Posted at 4:19 PM, Apr 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-21 16:19:39-04

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Wednesday, there are now 817,860 PCR positive cases and 134,669 antigen positive cases, 1,168 people hospitalized and 12,480 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 1,963 new total cases and 43 additional deaths from Tuesday.

A total of 12,021,285 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:

TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAY
NC STATE TOTALS952,5291,96312,48043
BERTIE COUNTY1,7292430
CAMDEN COUNTY646750
CHOWAN COUNTY1,4282220
CURRITUCK COUNTY1,4971161
DARE COUNTY2,055190
GATES COUNTY7231120
HERTFORD COUNTY2,0564630
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY1,8460442
PASQUOTANK COUNTY3,2512800
PERQUIMANS COUNTY974290
LOCAL TOTALS16,205223033
