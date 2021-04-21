North Carolina's COVID-19 test percent positivity rises to 7 percent as state reports nearly 2K new cases

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Wednesday, there are now 817,860 PCR positive cases and 134,669 antigen positive cases, 1,168 people hospitalized and 12,480 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 1,963 new total cases and 43 additional deaths from Tuesday.

A total of 12,021,285 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas: