North Carolina's COVID-19 test percent positivity rises to 7 percent as state reports nearly 2K new cases

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.
As of Wednesday, there are now 817,860 PCR positive cases and 134,669 antigen positive cases, 1,168 people hospitalized and 12,480 COVID-19 related deaths.
That is 1,963 new total cases and 43 additional deaths from Tuesday.
A total of 12,021,285 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.
Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:
|TOTAL CASES
|NEW CASES TODAY
|TOTAL DEATHS
|NEW DEATHS TODAY
|NC STATE TOTALS
|952,529
|1,963
|12,480
|43
|BERTIE COUNTY
|1,729
|2
|43
|0
|CAMDEN COUNTY
|646
|7
|5
|0
|CHOWAN COUNTY
|1,428
|2
|22
|0
|CURRITUCK COUNTY
|1,497
|1
|16
|1
|DARE COUNTY
|2,055
|1
|9
|0
|GATES COUNTY
|723
|1
|12
|0
|HERTFORD COUNTY
|2,056
|4
|63
|0
|NORTHAMPTON COUNTY
|1,846
|0
|44
|2
|PASQUOTANK COUNTY
|3,251
|2
|80
|0
|PERQUIMANS COUNTY
|974
|2
|9
|0
|LOCAL TOTALS
|16,205
|22
|303
|3