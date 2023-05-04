Watch Now
Northampton Co. High dismissing early due to high number of COVID-19 cases

Posted at 11:24 AM, May 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-04 11:31:20-04

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, N.C. — Northampton County High School will dismiss students and staff early Thursday due to a high number of COVID-19 cases.

The district issued a social media post at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, saying the high school would be dismissing at noon “in order to give the school a thorough cleaning and sanitation.”

The school district asked parents to monitor their children for cold or flu-like symptoms.

All other schools in the district are operating on a regular schedule.

