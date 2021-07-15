Number of daily COVID-19 cases, percent of positive tests on the rise in Virginia

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 684,054 total cases, 531,765 of which are confirmed and 152,289 are probable. There are 11,471 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 9,681 being confirmed and 1,790 being probable. The case numbers are up by 440, and deaths are up by 4 since Wednesday.

A total of 7,819,213 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Thursday Virginia has given a total of 9,237,096 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 17,202 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Thursday, there are 187 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 50 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 237 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

67 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

37 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 723 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 3,048 in the state - that's 24% usage.

57,439 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:

TOTAL CASES NEW CASES TODAY TOTAL HOSPITALIZED NEW IN HOSPITAL TODAY TOTAL DEATHS NEW DEATHS TODAY TOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVEN VACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY 7-DAY AVG PERCENT POSITIVITY VIRGINIA TOTALS 684,054 440 30,917 17 11,471 4 9,237,096 17,202 2.50% ACCOMACK 2,878 0 213 0 46 0 29,076 127 1.20% (Eastern Shore District) CHESAPEAKE 21,427 22 1046 -1 309 0 210,738 401 3.70% FRANKLIN 1,144 3 55 0 33 0 6,980 26 2.60% (Western Tidewater District) GLOUCESTER 2,297 2 68 0 50 0 34,465 53 HAMPTON 10,791 7 463 0 182 1 111,821 167 3.60% ISLE OF WIGHT 3,203 3 154 1 70 0 36,157 188 2.60% (Western Tidewater District) JAMES CITY 4,706 0 171 0 72 0 87,983 259 4.00% (Peninsula District) MATHEWS 606 1 23 1 13 0 9,066 9 NEWPORT NEWS 14,471 16 528 3 240 0 144,886 846 4.00% (Peninsula District) NORFOLK 18,147 8 1058 1 274 0 169,580 390 3.50% NORTHAMPTON 809 1 81 0 36 0 13,614 17 1.20% (Eastern Shore District) POQUOSON 903 0 28 0 18 0 13,081 40 PORTSMOUTH 9,264 10 701 0 205 0 68,213 166 5.30% SOUTHAMPTON 1,994 0 57 0 57 0 13,705 89 2.60% (Western Tidewater District) SUFFOLK 8,045 6 479 0 191 0 77,103 515 2.60% (Western Tidewater District) VIRGINIA BEACH 36,676 28 1,743 -2 418 0 408,336 758 4.60% WILLIAMSBURG 775 1 29 0 14 0 13,501 14 4.00% (Peninsula District) YORK 3,837 5 88 1 59 0 67,591 105 4.00% (Peninsula District) LOCAL TOTALS 141,973 113 6,985 4 2287 1 1,515,896 4,170 3.56% (Local Average)

