One of Hampton Roads' largest music festivals pushed back to 2022 amid pandemic

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va, - For the second summer, the Patriotic Festival at the Oceanfront has been pushed back.

Event organizers posted online saying the decision is in compliance with Governor Northam’s restrictions on festivals and concerts due to COVID-19.

Because of potential threats posed by the virus, the 2021 Patriotic Festival featuring Jon Pardi, Kane Brown and Morgan Wallen, originally scheduled to take place June 4-6 at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront, has been rescheduled.

The announcement said, "While this is the second year in a row the 17-year-old Patriotic Festival has been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, the Festival is committed to the health and safety of fans, artists, staff and the community at large."

The 2021 Patriotic Festival has been rescheduled to May 2022 and will feature the same lineup of country music artists including Jon Pardi, Kane Brown and Morgan Wallen, as well as military and sponsor display zones.

The Patriotic Festival is an annual military celebration to honor our armed forces personnel and their families with three days of concerts by national touring artists at the Oceanfront. The event has grown into one of Hampton Roads' largest music festivals and is responsible for bringing some of the nations’ top entertainers to Hampton Roads, organizers said.

