‘Operation Vaccinate the Peninsula’ encourages all eligible Virginians to get vaccinated, booster shot

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - ‘Operation Vaccinate the Peninsula,’ a collaboration across local health districts, localities, and health systems on the Peninsula, encourages all eligible Virginians to become vaccinated and receive a booster shot.

The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. are Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson (J&J), and Moderna. The Pfizer vaccine is the only vaccine brand now authorized for booster shots.

For optimal protection, The FDA and CDC recommend recipients do not receive vaccination from more than one manufacturer.

The Pfizer booster is approved only for those who previously received two doses of Pfizer, with the second dose administered at least six months prior to the booster dose.

To schedule your vaccine, you can visit one of many clinic options:



Schedule through Vaccine Finder

Riverside Health System will be providing COVID vaccinations through:----- Drive through Community Clinics: For a listing of dates and locations, please visit here . Existing Riverside patients can schedule through their Riverside MyChart account. If you are not a Riverside patient or do not have a Riverside MyChart account, you can schedule your 1st, 2nd, 3rd dose or vaccine booster here .

. Existing Riverside patients can schedule through their account. If you are not a Riverside patient or do not have a Riverside MyChart account, you can schedule your 1st, 2nd, 3rd dose or vaccine booster . Sentara Medical Group primary care patients will receive updates when booster shot appointments are available in their office. In the meantime, eligible patients can utilize CDC’s vaccine finder website to find a convenient appointment.

100 Black Men of America Health Fair, located at YH Thomas Community Center, Hampton Saturday, 10/23/21 9:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. (walk-in/indoors)

If you are homebound and need to schedule your COVID 1st, 2nd, 3rd dose or vaccine booster, please call the Peninsula Health District Vaccine Strike Team at 757-594-7748. You may leave your name and address to ensure you and each of your family members or caretakers are able to receive the vaccine.

Proof of prior Pfizer vaccination (vaccine card) will be required at all ‘Operation Vaccinate the Peninsula’ alliance-member clinics.