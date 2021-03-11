Over 15.5K vaccine doses given in Hampton Roads since Wednesday, 24% of statewide doses given in a day

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 590,625 total cases, 465,239 of which are confirmed and 125,386 are probable. There are 9,902 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 8,274 being confirmed and 1,628 being probable. The case numbers are up by 1,250, and deaths are up by 53 since Wednesday.

A total of 6,105,028 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Thursday Virginia has given a total of 2,493,097 COVID-19 vaccines over time. Hampton Roads has given 15,523 vaccine doses since Wednesday which is about 24% of the statewide doses given in a day.

The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Thursday, there are 925 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 204 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 1,129 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness. That's 7 less hospitalizations from Wednesday.

The total statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations that have been reported over time is now 25,061.

230 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

144 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 892 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 2,925 in the state - that's 30% usage.

48,804 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:



TOTAL CASES NEW CASES TODAY TOTAL HOSPITALIZED NEW IN HOSPITAL TODAY TOTAL DEATHS NEW DEATHS TODAY TOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVEN VACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY VIRGINIA TOTALS 590,625 1,250 25,061 136 9,902 53 2,493,097 64,197 ACCOMACK 2,636 6 190 1 35 0 11,826 287 CHESAPEAKE 18,675 50 867 0 246 5 56,037 1,541 FRANKLIN 1,023 0 52 0 27 0 2,503 195 GLOUCESTER 1,945 12 53 1 46 1 12,322 159 HAMPTON 8,911 9 306 2 140 2 31,499 575 ISLE OF WIGHT 2,720 11 122 0 58 0 11,645 609 JAMES CITY 3,980 12 133 0 67 0 36,000 942 MATHEWS 560 1 20 0 12 1 3,657 55 NEWPORT NEWS 11,883 45 322 2 199 1 40,050 979 NORFOLK 15,288 38 843 1 222 1 42,091 753 NORTHAMPTON 728 1 73 0 35 0 5,968 84 POQUOSON 739 1 20 1 16 1 4,400 142 PORTSMOUTH 7,917 21 602 1 153 2 15,607 473 SOUTHAMPTON 1,867 2 49 0 52 0 5,020 180 SUFFOLK 7,067 14 406 -1 171 0 21,697 2,319 VIRGINIA BEACH 31,505 82 1,340 24 347 4 115,245 5,668 WILLIAMSBURG 546 -1 24 0 11 0 4,041 8 YORK 3,163 11 52 0 44 1 21,251 554 LOCAL TOTALS 121,153 315 5,474 32 1881 19 440,859 15,523

