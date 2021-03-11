Menu

Over 15.5K vaccine doses given in Hampton Roads since Wednesday, 24% of statewide doses given in a day

News 3
Posted at 11:43 AM, Mar 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-11 11:46:28-05

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 590,625 total cases, 465,239 of which are confirmed and 125,386 are probable. There are 9,902 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 8,274 being confirmed and 1,628 being probable. The case numbers are up by 1,250, and deaths are up by 53 since Wednesday.

A total of 6,105,028 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Thursday Virginia has given a total of 2,493,097 COVID-19 vaccines over time. Hampton Roads has given 15,523 vaccine doses since Wednesday which is about 24% of the statewide doses given in a day.

The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Thursday, there are 925 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 204 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 1,129 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness. That's 7 less hospitalizations from Wednesday.

The total statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations that have been reported over time is now 25,061.

230 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

144 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 892 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 2,925 in the state - that's 30% usage.

48,804 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:

TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL HOSPITALIZEDNEW IN HOSPITAL TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAYTOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVENVACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY
VIRGINIA TOTALS590,6251,25025,0611369,902532,493,09764,197
ACCOMACK2,6366190135011,826287
CHESAPEAKE18,675508670246556,0371,541
FRANKLIN1,02305202702,503195
GLOUCESTER1,9451253146112,322159
HAMPTON8,91193062140231,499575
ISLE OF WIGHT2,72011122058011,645609
JAMES CITY3,98012133067036,000942
MATHEWS56012001213,65755
NEWPORT NEWS11,883453222199140,050979
NORFOLK15,288388431222142,091753
NORTHAMPTON72817303505,96884
POQUOSON73912011614,400142
PORTSMOUTH7,917216021153215,607473
SOUTHAMPTON1,86724905205,020180
SUFFOLK7,06714406-1171021,6972,319
VIRGINIA BEACH31,505821,340243474115,2455,668
WILLIAMSBURG546-12401104,0418
YORK3,1631152044121,251554
LOCAL TOTALS121,1533155,47432188119440,85915,523

Click here for full coronavirus coverage.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

