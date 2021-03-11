Over 15.5K vaccine doses given in Hampton Roads since Wednesday, 24% of statewide doses given in a day

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.
According to their website, there are now 590,625 total cases, 465,239 of which are confirmed and 125,386 are probable. There are 9,902 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 8,274 being confirmed and 1,628 being probable. The case numbers are up by 1,250, and deaths are up by 53 since Wednesday.
A total of 6,105,028 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.
As of Thursday Virginia has given a total of 2,493,097 COVID-19 vaccines over time. Hampton Roads has given 15,523 vaccine doses since Wednesday which is about 24% of the statewide doses given in a day.
The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.
The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Thursday, there are 925 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 204 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 1,129 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness. That's 7 less hospitalizations from Wednesday.
The total statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations that have been reported over time is now 25,061.
230 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.
144 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 892 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 2,925 in the state - that's 30% usage.
48,804 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.
Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:
|TOTAL CASES
|NEW CASES TODAY
|TOTAL HOSPITALIZED
|NEW IN HOSPITAL TODAY
|TOTAL DEATHS
|NEW DEATHS TODAY
|TOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVEN
|VACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY
|VIRGINIA TOTALS
|590,625
|1,250
|25,061
|136
|9,902
|53
|2,493,097
|64,197
|ACCOMACK
|2,636
|6
|190
|1
|35
|0
|11,826
|287
|CHESAPEAKE
|18,675
|50
|867
|0
|246
|5
|56,037
|1,541
|FRANKLIN
|1,023
|0
|52
|0
|27
|0
|2,503
|195
|GLOUCESTER
|1,945
|12
|53
|1
|46
|1
|12,322
|159
|HAMPTON
|8,911
|9
|306
|2
|140
|2
|31,499
|575
|ISLE OF WIGHT
|2,720
|11
|122
|0
|58
|0
|11,645
|609
|JAMES CITY
|3,980
|12
|133
|0
|67
|0
|36,000
|942
|MATHEWS
|560
|1
|20
|0
|12
|1
|3,657
|55
|NEWPORT NEWS
|11,883
|45
|322
|2
|199
|1
|40,050
|979
|NORFOLK
|15,288
|38
|843
|1
|222
|1
|42,091
|753
|NORTHAMPTON
|728
|1
|73
|0
|35
|0
|5,968
|84
|POQUOSON
|739
|1
|20
|1
|16
|1
|4,400
|142
|PORTSMOUTH
|7,917
|21
|602
|1
|153
|2
|15,607
|473
|SOUTHAMPTON
|1,867
|2
|49
|0
|52
|0
|5,020
|180
|SUFFOLK
|7,067
|14
|406
|-1
|171
|0
|21,697
|2,319
|VIRGINIA BEACH
|31,505
|82
|1,340
|24
|347
|4
|115,245
|5,668
|WILLIAMSBURG
|546
|-1
|24
|0
|11
|0
|4,041
|8
|YORK
|3,163
|11
|52
|0
|44
|1
|21,251
|554
|LOCAL TOTALS
|121,153
|315
|5,474
|32
|1881
|19
|440,859
|15,523