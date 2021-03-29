Over 50K COVID-19 patients have been treated and released overtime across hospitals in Virginia

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 616,509 total cases, 482,186 of which are confirmed and 134,323 are probable. There are 10,219 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 8,570 being confirmed and 1,649 being probable. The case numbers are up by 1,143, and deaths are up by 21 since Sunday.

A total of 6,452,493 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Monday Virginia has given a total of 3,590,553 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 84,897 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Monday, there are 878 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 165 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 1,043 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness. That's 33 more hospitalizations from Sunday.

225 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

130 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 683 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 2,926 in the state - that's 23% usage.

51,157 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:



TOTAL CASES NEW CASES TODAY TOTAL HOSPITALIZED NEW IN HOSPITAL TODAY TOTAL DEATHS NEW DEATHS TODAY TOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVEN VACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY VIRGINIA TOTALS 616,509 1,143 26,280 37 10,219 21 3,590,553 84,897 ACCOMACK 2,704 1 197 1 37 0 16,076 338 CHESAPEAKE 19,429 34 909 2 271 1 84,750 2,208 FRANKLIN 1,058 1 53 0 28 0 3,278 38 GLOUCESTER 2,049 7 56 0 45 0 16,632 295 HAMPTON 9,469 28 330 1 154 3 45,624 1,294 ISLE OF WIGHT 2,906 4 130 1 61 2 17,169 474 JAMES CITY 4,250 11 137 0 69 0 46,536 926 MATHEWS 575 0 20 0 12 0 5,113 48 NEWPORT NEWS 12,592 28 352 0 208 0 58,861 2,661 NORFOLK 16,059 41 887 2 235 0 61,409 1,847 NORTHAMPTON 750 1 76 0 34 0 7,903 128 POQUOSON 797 3 20 0 16 0 6,328 179 PORTSMOUTH 8,298 11 620 0 170 1 26,127 907 SOUTHAMPTON 1,909 1 53 2 53 1 6,951 96 SUFFOLK 7,357 9 419 2 175 1 31,691 1,038 VIRGINIA BEACH 33,029 58 1,404 0 359 0 161,925 2,836 WILLIAMSBURG 647 3 24 0 11 0 6,138 194 YORK 3,411 8 57 0 50 0 30,611 970 LOCAL TOTALS 127,289 249 5,744 11 1988 9 633,122 16,477

