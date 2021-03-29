Menu

Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Over 50K COVID-19 patients have been treated and released overtime across hospitals in Virginia

items.[0].image.alt
News 3
Va. no words.jpg
Posted at 10:39 AM, Mar 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-29 10:39:36-04

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 616,509 total cases, 482,186 of which are confirmed and 134,323 are probable. There are 10,219 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 8,570 being confirmed and 1,649 being probable. The case numbers are up by 1,143, and deaths are up by 21 since Sunday.

A total of 6,452,493 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Monday Virginia has given a total of 3,590,553 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 84,897 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Monday, there are 878 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 165 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 1,043 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness. That's 33 more hospitalizations from Sunday.

225 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

130 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 683 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 2,926 in the state - that's 23% usage.

51,157 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:

TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL HOSPITALIZEDNEW IN HOSPITAL TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAYTOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVENVACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY
VIRGINIA TOTALS616,5091,14326,2803710,219213,590,55384,897
ACCOMACK2,7041197137016,076338
CHESAPEAKE19,429349092271184,7502,208
FRANKLIN1,05815302803,27838
GLOUCESTER2,049756045016,632295
HAMPTON9,469283301154345,6241,294
ISLE OF WIGHT2,9064130161217,169474
JAMES CITY4,25011137069046,536926
MATHEWS57502001205,11348
NEWPORT NEWS12,592283520208058,8612,661
NORFOLK16,059418872235061,4091,847
NORTHAMPTON75017603407,903128
POQUOSON79732001606,328179
PORTSMOUTH8,298116200170126,127907
SOUTHAMPTON1,90915325316,95196
SUFFOLK7,35794192175131,6911,038
VIRGINIA BEACH33,029581,40403590161,9252,836
WILLIAMSBURG64732401106,138194
YORK3,411857050030,611970
LOCAL TOTALS127,2892495,7441119889633,12216,477

Click here for full coronavirus coverage.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo