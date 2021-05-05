Watch
Over 50K COVID-19 vaccine doses given in Virginia since Tuesday as Biden announces next vaccine goal

Posted at 12:20 PM, May 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-05 12:20:03-04

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 663,538 total cases, 515,827 of which are confirmed and 147,711 are probable. There are 10,844 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 9,124 being confirmed and 1,720 being probable. The case numbers are up by 842, and deaths are up by 21 since Tuesday.

A total of 7,100,444 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Wednesday, Virginia has given a total of 6,460,376 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 52,297 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

Pres. Biden aims to vaccinate 70 percent of adults by July 4, administering at least a first dose.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Tuesday, there are 714 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 182 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 896 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness. That's 35 more hospitalizations from Tuesday.

221 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

114 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 851 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 2,972 in the state - that's 29% usage.

54,882 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:

TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL HOSPITALIZEDNEW IN HOSPITAL TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAYTOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVENVACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY7-DAY AVG PERCENT POSITIVITY
VIRGINIA TOTALS663,53884228,6885210,844216,460,37652,2974.30%
ACCOMACK2,8150205041022,7721057.40%(Eastern Shore District)
CHESAPEAKE20,7481798122910154,8187976.70%
FRANKLIN1,132-15603205,265315.20%(Western Tidewater District)
GLOUCESTER2,185359048027,046212
HAMPTON10,319143612175082,2527057.90%
ISLE OF WIGHT3,1276146167127,7711665.20%(Western Tidewater District)
JAMES CITY4,5693146072072,6144095.90%(Peninsula District)
MATHEWS59712201207,65053
NEWPORT NEWS13,8361542502240105,3608575.90%(Peninsula District)
NORFOLK17,4813397512540122,8475096.60%
NORTHAMPTON802080036010,944217.40%(Eastern Shore District)
POQUOSON872121016010,35351
PORTSMOUTH8,975206660189149,02023711.20%
SOUTHAMPTON1,971-154056010,423575.20%(Western Tidewater District)
SUFFOLK7,85810435-1186056,6135505.20%(Western Tidewater District)
VIRGINIA BEACH35,590461,58453871297,4421,6076.60%
WILLIAMSBURG759127012010,247655.90%(Peninsula District)
YORK3,707168052051,2543815.90%(Peninsula District)
LOCAL TOTALS137,3431696,31110215031,124,6916,8137.19%(Local Average)

