Over 50K COVID-19 vaccine doses given in Virginia since Tuesday as Biden announces next vaccine goal

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 663,538 total cases, 515,827 of which are confirmed and 147,711 are probable. There are 10,844 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 9,124 being confirmed and 1,720 being probable. The case numbers are up by 842, and deaths are up by 21 since Tuesday.

A total of 7,100,444 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Wednesday, Virginia has given a total of 6,460,376 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 52,297 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

Pres. Biden aims to vaccinate 70 percent of adults by July 4, administering at least a first dose.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Tuesday, there are 714 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 182 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 896 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness. That's 35 more hospitalizations from Tuesday.

221 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

114 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 851 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 2,972 in the state - that's 29% usage.

54,882 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:

TOTAL CASES NEW CASES TODAY TOTAL HOSPITALIZED NEW IN HOSPITAL TODAY TOTAL DEATHS NEW DEATHS TODAY TOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVEN VACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY 7-DAY AVG PERCENT POSITIVITY VIRGINIA TOTALS 663,538 842 28,688 52 10,844 21 6,460,376 52,297 4.30% ACCOMACK 2,815 0 205 0 41 0 22,772 105 7.40% (Eastern Shore District) CHESAPEAKE 20,748 17 981 2 291 0 154,818 797 6.70% FRANKLIN 1,132 -1 56 0 32 0 5,265 31 5.20% (Western Tidewater District) GLOUCESTER 2,185 3 59 0 48 0 27,046 212 HAMPTON 10,319 14 361 2 175 0 82,252 705 7.90% ISLE OF WIGHT 3,127 6 146 1 67 1 27,771 166 5.20% (Western Tidewater District) JAMES CITY 4,569 3 146 0 72 0 72,614 409 5.90% (Peninsula District) MATHEWS 597 1 22 0 12 0 7,650 53 NEWPORT NEWS 13,836 15 425 0 224 0 105,360 857 5.90% (Peninsula District) NORFOLK 17,481 33 975 1 254 0 122,847 509 6.60% NORTHAMPTON 802 0 80 0 36 0 10,944 21 7.40% (Eastern Shore District) POQUOSON 872 1 21 0 16 0 10,353 51 PORTSMOUTH 8,975 20 666 0 189 1 49,020 237 11.20% SOUTHAMPTON 1,971 -1 54 0 56 0 10,423 57 5.20% (Western Tidewater District) SUFFOLK 7,858 10 435 -1 186 0 56,613 550 5.20% (Western Tidewater District) VIRGINIA BEACH 35,590 46 1,584 5 387 1 297,442 1,607 6.60% WILLIAMSBURG 759 1 27 0 12 0 10,247 65 5.90% (Peninsula District) YORK 3,707 1 68 0 52 0 51,254 381 5.90% (Peninsula District) LOCAL TOTALS 137,343 169 6,311 10 2150 3 1,124,691 6,813 7.19% (Local Average)

