Over 6,000 N.C. COVID-19 cases reported in 24 hours, first time since February

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Friday, there are now 936,563 PCR positive cases and 170,851 antigen positive cases, 2,483 people hospitalized and 13,826 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 6,628 new total cases and 20 additional deaths from Thursday.

A total of 14,937,163 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

This is the first time over 6,000 cases were reported in 24 hours since February.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:

TOTAL CASES NEW CASES TODAY TOTAL DEATHS NEW DEATHS TODAY CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED CHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONS PERCENT POSITIVITY COMPLETED TESTS NC STATE TOTALS 1,107,414 6,628 13,826 20 2,483 74 11.60% 14,937,163 BERTIE COUNTY 1,868 10 45 0 CAMDEN COUNTY 724 5 6 0 CHOWAN COUNTY 1,602 3 37 0 CURRITUCK COUNTY 1,744 6 17 1 DARE COUNTY 2,609 8 10 0 GATES COUNTY 787 3 13 0 HERTFORD COUNTY 2,193 13 64 0 NORTHAMPTON COUNTY 1,978 13 61 0 PASQUOTANK COUNTY 3,630 10 87 0 PERQUIMANS COUNTY 1,097 4 11 0 LOCAL TOTALS 18,232 75 351 1

Click here for full coronavirus coverage.