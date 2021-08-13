Watch
Over 6,000 N.C. COVID-19 cases reported in 24 hours, first time since February

Posted at 2:41 PM, Aug 13, 2021
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Friday, there are now 936,563 PCR positive cases and 170,851 antigen positive cases, 2,483 people hospitalized and 13,826 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 6,628 new total cases and 20 additional deaths from Thursday.

A total of 14,937,163 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

This is the first time over 6,000 cases were reported in 24 hours since February.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:

TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAYCURRENTLY HOSPITALIZEDCHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONSPERCENT POSITIVITYCOMPLETED TESTS
NC STATE TOTALS1,107,4146,62813,826202,4837411.60%14,937,163
BERTIE COUNTY1,86810450
CAMDEN COUNTY724560
CHOWAN COUNTY1,6023370
CURRITUCK COUNTY1,7446171
DARE COUNTY2,6098100
GATES COUNTY7873130
HERTFORD COUNTY2,19313640
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY1,97813610
PASQUOTANK COUNTY3,63010870
PERQUIMANS COUNTY1,0974110
LOCAL TOTALS18,232753511

