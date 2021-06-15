Over two weeks since Virginia lifted COVID-19 restrictions state continues to report lower daily case numbers

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 677,949 total cases, 527,761 of which are confirmed and 150,188 are probable. There are 11,328 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 9,563 being confirmed and 1,765 being probable. The case numbers are up by 137, and deaths are up by 10 since Monday.

A total of 7,568,101 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of 11:40 a.m., Virginia has not released vaccine data.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Tuesday, there are 227 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 97 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 324 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

73 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

45 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 762 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 3,052 in the state - that's 25% usage.

56,848 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case information for local areas:



TOTAL CASES NEW CASES TODAY TOTAL HOSPITALIZED NEW IN HOSPITAL TODAY TOTAL DEATHS NEW DEATHS TODAY 7-DAY AVG PERCENT POSITIVITY VIRGINIA TOTALS 677,949 137 30,208 26 11,328 10 1.70% ACCOMACK 2,866 0 212 1 45 0 0.60% (Eastern Shore District) CHESAPEAKE 21,175 8 1025 0 305 1 2.20% FRANKLIN 1,137 1 56 0 33 0 3.00% (Western Tidewater District) GLOUCESTER 2,263 3 66 0 49 0 HAMPTON 10,695 4 415 0 181 1 3.10% ISLE OF WIGHT 3,170 -1 151 0 70 0 3.00% (Western Tidewater District) JAMES CITY 4,663 1 166 1 72 0 3.10% (Peninsula District) MATHEWS 599 0 23 0 12 0 NEWPORT NEWS 14,273 3 491 0 235 0 3.10% (Peninsula District) NORFOLK 17,973 10 1029 0 267 0 2.60% NORTHAMPTON 807 0 80 0 36 0 0.60% (Eastern Shore District) POQUOSON 896 0 25 0 18 0 PORTSMOUTH 9,171 4 683 1 202 0 3.70% SOUTHAMPTON 1,984 -1 56 0 57 0 3.00% (Western Tidewater District) SUFFOLK 8,001 4 460 0 191 0 3.00% (Western Tidewater District) VIRGINIA BEACH 36,282 4 1,700 0 413 1 1.80% WILLIAMSBURG 769 0 29 0 13 0 3.10% (Peninsula District) YORK 3,794 2 79 0 55 0 3.10% (Peninsula District) LOCAL TOTALS 140,518 42 6,746 3 2254 3 2.51% (Local Average)

