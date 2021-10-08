Pasquotank Co. reports highest local COVID-19 case increase as N.C. reports 4K new cases statewide

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.
As of Friday, there are now 1,202,688 PCR positive cases and 222,374 antigen positive cases, 2,467 people hospitalized and 17,104 COVID-19 related deaths.
That is 4,078 new total cases and 85 additional deaths from Thursday.
A total of 18,165,981 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.
Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:
|10/7/2021
|TOTAL CASES
|NEW CASES TODAY
|TOTAL DEATHS
|NEW DEATHS TODAY
|CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED
|CHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONS
|PERCENT POSITIVITY
|COMPLETED TESTS
|NEW TESTS COMPLETED SINCE YESTERDAY
|NC STATE TOTALS
|1,425,062
|4,078
|17,104
|85
|2,467
|-47
|6.70%
|18,165,981
|59,312
|BERTIE COUNTY
|2,386
|5
|49
|0
|CAMDEN COUNTY
|1,067
|3
|8
|0
|CHOWAN COUNTY
|2,209
|4
|40
|0
|CURRITUCK COUNTY
|2,596
|11
|25
|0
|DARE COUNTY
|3,604
|3
|12
|0
|GATES COUNTY
|1,025
|4
|17
|0
|HERTFORD COUNTY
|2,716
|11
|69
|0
|NORTHAMPTON COUNTY
|2,517
|5
|62
|0
|PASQUOTANK COUNTY
|4,846
|55
|98
|0
|PERQUIMANS COUNTY
|1,463
|4
|15
|0
|LOCAL TOTALS
|24,429
|105
|395
|0