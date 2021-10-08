Watch
Pasquotank Co. reports highest local COVID-19 case increase as N.C. reports 4K new cases statewide

Posted at 3:19 PM, Oct 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-08 15:19:22-04

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Friday, there are now 1,202,688 PCR positive cases and 222,374 antigen positive cases, 2,467 people hospitalized and 17,104 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 4,078 new total cases and 85 additional deaths from Thursday.

A total of 18,165,981 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:

10/7/2021TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAYCURRENTLY HOSPITALIZEDCHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONSPERCENT POSITIVITYCOMPLETED TESTSNEW TESTS COMPLETED SINCE YESTERDAY
NC STATE TOTALS1,425,0624,07817,104852,467-476.70%18,165,98159,312
BERTIE COUNTY2,3865490
CAMDEN COUNTY1,067380
CHOWAN COUNTY2,2094400
CURRITUCK COUNTY2,59611250
DARE COUNTY3,6043120
GATES COUNTY1,0254170
HERTFORD COUNTY2,71611690
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY2,5175620
PASQUOTANK COUNTY4,84655980
PERQUIMANS COUNTY1,4634150
LOCAL TOTALS24,4291053950
