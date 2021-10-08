Pasquotank Co. reports highest local COVID-19 case increase as N.C. reports 4K new cases statewide

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Friday, there are now 1,202,688 PCR positive cases and 222,374 antigen positive cases, 2,467 people hospitalized and 17,104 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 4,078 new total cases and 85 additional deaths from Thursday.

A total of 18,165,981 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:

