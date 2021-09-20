Pasquotank County reports highest local COVID-19 case increase in North Carolina

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.
As of Monday, there are now 1,137,707 PCR positive cases and 208,609 antigen positive cases, 3,323 people hospitalized and 15,776 COVID-19 related deaths.
That is 15,824 new total cases and 161 additional deaths from Friday since NCDHHS does not update their data over the weekend.
A total of 17,156,329 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.
Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:
|TOTAL CASES
|NEW CASES TODAY
|TOTAL DEATHS
|NEW DEATHS TODAY
|CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED
|CHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONS
|PERCENT POSITIVITY
|COMPLETED TESTS
|NEW TESTS COMPLETED SINCE YESTERDAY
|NC STATE TOTALS
|1,346,316
|15,824
|15,776
|161
|3,323
|-214
|10.30%
|17,156,329
|220,423
|BERTIE COUNTY
|2,282
|20
|47
|0
|CAMDEN COUNTY
|959
|29
|8
|0
|CHOWAN COUNTY
|2,083
|45
|38
|0
|CURRITUCK COUNTY
|2,353
|53
|21
|0
|DARE COUNTY
|3,433
|39
|11
|0
|GATES COUNTY
|938
|8
|14
|0
|HERTFORD COUNTY
|2,584
|30
|66
|1
|NORTHAMPTON COUNTY
|2,394
|53
|62
|0
|PASQUOTANK COUNTY
|4,391
|80
|93
|0
|PERQUIMANS COUNTY
|1,366
|16
|11
|0
|LOCAL TOTALS
|22,783
|373
|371
|1