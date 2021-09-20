Pasquotank County reports highest local COVID-19 case increase in North Carolina

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Monday, there are now 1,137,707 PCR positive cases and 208,609 antigen positive cases, 3,323 people hospitalized and 15,776 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 15,824 new total cases and 161 additional deaths from Friday since NCDHHS does not update their data over the weekend.

A total of 17,156,329 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

