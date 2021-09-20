Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Pasquotank County reports highest local COVID-19 case increase in North Carolina

items.[0].image.alt
WTKR
Coronavirus-Background-1280x720.jpg
Posted at 6:37 PM, Sep 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-20 18:37:28-04

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Monday, there are now 1,137,707 PCR positive cases and 208,609 antigen positive cases, 3,323 people hospitalized and 15,776 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 15,824 new total cases and 161 additional deaths from Friday since NCDHHS does not update their data over the weekend.

A total of 17,156,329 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:

TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAYCURRENTLY HOSPITALIZEDCHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONSPERCENT POSITIVITYCOMPLETED TESTSNEW TESTS COMPLETED SINCE YESTERDAY
NC STATE TOTALS1,346,31615,82415,7761613,323-21410.30%17,156,329220,423
BERTIE COUNTY2,28220470
CAMDEN COUNTY9592980
CHOWAN COUNTY2,08345380
CURRITUCK COUNTY2,35353210
DARE COUNTY3,43339110
GATES COUNTY9388140
HERTFORD COUNTY2,58430661
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY2,39453620
PASQUOTANK COUNTY4,39180930
PERQUIMANS COUNTY1,36616110
LOCAL TOTALS22,7833733711
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo