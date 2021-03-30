Percent of positive COVID-19 tests in North Carolina rises

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.
As of Tuesday, there are now 788,289 PCR positive cases and 123,914 antigen positive cases, 924 people hospitalized and 12,087 COVID-19 related deaths.
That is 1,370 new total cases and 2 additional deaths from Monday.
A total of 11,309,842 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.
Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:
|TOTAL CASES
|NEW CASES TODAY
|TOTAL DEATHS
|NEW DEATHS TODAY
|CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED
|CHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONS
|PERCENT POSITIVITY
|NC STATE TOTALS
|912,203
|1,370
|12,087
|2
|924
|51
|5.60%
|BERTIE COUNTY
|1,696
|0
|43
|0
|CAMDEN COUNTY
|619
|0
|5
|0
|CHOWAN COUNTY
|1,394
|0
|22
|0
|CURRITUCK COUNTY
|1,459
|2
|15
|0
|DARE COUNTY
|1,987
|2
|8
|0
|GATES COUNTY
|702
|1
|12
|0
|HERTFORD COUNTY
|2,000
|0
|63
|0
|NORTHAMPTON COUNTY
|1,781
|0
|38
|0
|PASQUOTANK COUNTY
|3,186
|5
|79
|0
|PERQUIMANS COUNTY
|941
|0
|9
|0
|LOCAL TOTALS
|15,765
|10
|294
|0