Menu

Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Percent of positive COVID-19 tests in North Carolina rises

items.[0].image.alt
CDC
rona generic 2.jpg
Posted at 3:47 PM, Mar 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-30 15:47:49-04

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Tuesday, there are now 788,289 PCR positive cases and 123,914 antigen positive cases, 924 people hospitalized and 12,087 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 1,370 new total cases and 2 additional deaths from Monday.

A total of 11,309,842 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:

TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAYCURRENTLY HOSPITALIZEDCHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONSPERCENT POSITIVITY
NC STATE TOTALS912,2031,37012,0872924515.60%
BERTIE COUNTY1,6960430
CAMDEN COUNTY619050
CHOWAN COUNTY1,3940220
CURRITUCK COUNTY1,4592150
DARE COUNTY1,987280
GATES COUNTY7021120
HERTFORD COUNTY2,0000630
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY1,7810380
PASQUOTANK COUNTY3,1865790
PERQUIMANS COUNTY941090
LOCAL TOTALS15,765102940

Click here for full coronavirus coverage.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo