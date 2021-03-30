Percent of positive COVID-19 tests in North Carolina rises

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Tuesday, there are now 788,289 PCR positive cases and 123,914 antigen positive cases, 924 people hospitalized and 12,087 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 1,370 new total cases and 2 additional deaths from Monday.

A total of 11,309,842 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:



TOTAL CASES NEW CASES TODAY TOTAL DEATHS NEW DEATHS TODAY CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED CHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONS PERCENT POSITIVITY NC STATE TOTALS 912,203 1,370 12,087 2 924 51 5.60% BERTIE COUNTY 1,696 0 43 0 CAMDEN COUNTY 619 0 5 0 CHOWAN COUNTY 1,394 0 22 0 CURRITUCK COUNTY 1,459 2 15 0 DARE COUNTY 1,987 2 8 0 GATES COUNTY 702 1 12 0 HERTFORD COUNTY 2,000 0 63 0 NORTHAMPTON COUNTY 1,781 0 38 0 PASQUOTANK COUNTY 3,186 5 79 0 PERQUIMANS COUNTY 941 0 9 0 LOCAL TOTALS 15,765 10 294 0

