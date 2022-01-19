Percent of positive COVID-19 tests in Virginia sees three day decrease after spike

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 1,419,883 total cases, 1,015,886 of which are confirmed and 403,997 are probable. There are 15,835 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 13,218 being confirmed and 2,617 being probable. The case numbers are up by 12,480, and deaths are up by 13 since Tuesday.

A total of 11,921,844 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Wednesday Virginia has given a total of 14,501,193 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 13,804 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The 7-day average percent of positive COVID-19 tests is now at 32% statewide. This has dropped for three days now and saw a height of 36% at the end of December.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Wednesday there are 3,755 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 187 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 3,942 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

655 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

85,834 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:

News 3

Click here for full coronavirus coverage.