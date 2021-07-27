Percent of positive COVID-19 tests rises significantly in all Va. local health districts in 24 hours

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.
According to their website, there are now 691,018 total cases, 535,991 of which are confirmed and 155,027 are probable. There are 11,515 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 9,721 being confirmed and 1,794 being probable. The case numbers are up by 835, and deaths are up by nine since Monday.
Additionally, every local health district saw significant increases in the percent of positive COVID-19 tests since Monday.
The percent of positivity for each is now:
- Eastern Shore District 4.7%
- Chesapeake 7.6%
- Western Tidewater District 8.8%
- Hampton 8.9%
- Peninsula District 6.6%
- Norfolk 5.8%
- Portsmouth 9.4%
- Virginia Beach 7.9%
A total of 7,936,818 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.
As of Tuesday Virginia has given a total of 9,364,291 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 10,642 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.
The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Tuesday, there are 356 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 73 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 429 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.
113 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.
57,872 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.
Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:
|TOTAL CASES
|NEW CASES TODAY
|TOTAL HOSPITALIZED
|NEW IN HOSPITAL TODAY
|TOTAL DEATHS
|NEW DEATHS TODAY
|TOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVEN
|VACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY
|VIRGINIA TOTALS
|691,018
|835
|31,208
|55
|11,515
|9
|9,364,291
|10,642
|ACCOMACK
|2,907
|7
|216
|1
|46
|0
|29,470
|44
|CHESAPEAKE
|21,703
|43
|1059
|-1
|311
|0
|214,271
|254
|FRANKLIN
|1,147
|0
|55
|0
|33
|0
|7,133
|5
|GLOUCESTER
|2,348
|1
|70
|1
|52
|0
|34,867
|38
|HAMPTON
|10,946
|19
|468
|2
|184
|0
|113,349
|139
|ISLE OF WIGHT
|3,248
|8
|155
|1
|70
|0
|36,621
|37
|JAMES CITY
|4,761
|3
|183
|0
|72
|0
|88,177
|82
|MATHEWS
|609
|2
|24
|0
|14
|0
|9,124
|6
|NEWPORT NEWS
|14,613
|14
|549
|4
|242
|1
|147,292
|201
|NORFOLK
|18,311
|29
|1070
|0
|274
|0
|172,597
|195
|NORTHAMPTON
|807
|0
|82
|0
|36
|0
|13,779
|29
|POQUOSON
|918
|1
|28
|0
|18
|0
|13,183
|12
|PORTSMOUTH
|9,346
|7
|708
|1
|205
|0
|69,769
|114
|SOUTHAMPTON
|2,006
|0
|58
|0
|57
|0
|13,929
|22
|SUFFOLK
|8,158
|22
|490
|6
|192
|0
|78,621
|100
|VIRGINIA BEACH
|37,172
|48
|1,763
|4
|420
|0
|415,394
|514
|WILLIAMSBURG
|784
|2
|32
|0
|14
|0
|13,579
|11
|YORK
|3,902
|6
|96
|0
|59
|0
|68,144
|83