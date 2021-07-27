Watch
Percent of positive COVID-19 tests rises significantly in all Va. local health districts in 24 hours

Posted at 11:16 AM, Jul 27, 2021
The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 691,018 total cases, 535,991 of which are confirmed and 155,027 are probable. There are 11,515 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 9,721 being confirmed and 1,794 being probable. The case numbers are up by 835, and deaths are up by nine since Monday.

Additionally, every local health district saw significant increases in the percent of positive COVID-19 tests since Monday.

The percent of positivity for each is now:

  • Eastern Shore District 4.7%
  • Chesapeake 7.6%
  • Western Tidewater District 8.8%
  • Hampton 8.9%
  • Peninsula District 6.6%
  • Norfolk 5.8%
  • Portsmouth 9.4%
  • Virginia Beach 7.9%

A total of 7,936,818 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Tuesday Virginia has given a total of 9,364,291 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 10,642 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Tuesday, there are 356 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 73 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 429 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

113 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

57,872 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:

TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL HOSPITALIZEDNEW IN HOSPITAL TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAYTOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVENVACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY
VIRGINIA TOTALS691,01883531,2085511,51599,364,29110,642
ACCOMACK2,9077216146029,47044
CHESAPEAKE21,703431059-13110214,271254
FRANKLIN1,14705503307,1335
GLOUCESTER2,348170152034,86738
HAMPTON10,9461946821840113,349139
ISLE OF WIGHT3,2488155170036,62137
JAMES CITY4,7613183072088,17782
MATHEWS60922401409,1246
NEWPORT NEWS14,6131454942421147,292201
NORFOLK18,31129107002740172,597195
NORTHAMPTON807082036013,77929
POQUOSON918128018013,18312
PORTSMOUTH9,34677081205069,769114
SOUTHAMPTON2,006058057013,92922
SUFFOLK8,158224906192078,621100
VIRGINIA BEACH37,172481,76344200415,394514
WILLIAMSBURG784232014013,57911
YORK3,902696059068,14483

