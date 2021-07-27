Percent of positive COVID-19 tests rises significantly in all Va. local health districts in 24 hours

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 691,018 total cases, 535,991 of which are confirmed and 155,027 are probable. There are 11,515 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 9,721 being confirmed and 1,794 being probable. The case numbers are up by 835, and deaths are up by nine since Monday.

Additionally, every local health district saw significant increases in the percent of positive COVID-19 tests since Monday.

The percent of positivity for each is now:

Eastern Shore District 4.7%

Chesapeake 7.6%

Western Tidewater District 8.8%

Hampton 8.9%

Peninsula District 6.6%

Norfolk 5.8%

Portsmouth 9.4%

Virginia Beach 7.9%

A total of 7,936,818 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Tuesday Virginia has given a total of 9,364,291 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 10,642 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Tuesday, there are 356 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 73 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 429 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

113 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

57,872 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:



TOTAL CASES NEW CASES TODAY TOTAL HOSPITALIZED NEW IN HOSPITAL TODAY TOTAL DEATHS NEW DEATHS TODAY TOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVEN VACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY VIRGINIA TOTALS 691,018 835 31,208 55 11,515 9 9,364,291 10,642 ACCOMACK 2,907 7 216 1 46 0 29,470 44 CHESAPEAKE 21,703 43 1059 -1 311 0 214,271 254 FRANKLIN 1,147 0 55 0 33 0 7,133 5 GLOUCESTER 2,348 1 70 1 52 0 34,867 38 HAMPTON 10,946 19 468 2 184 0 113,349 139 ISLE OF WIGHT 3,248 8 155 1 70 0 36,621 37 JAMES CITY 4,761 3 183 0 72 0 88,177 82 MATHEWS 609 2 24 0 14 0 9,124 6 NEWPORT NEWS 14,613 14 549 4 242 1 147,292 201 NORFOLK 18,311 29 1070 0 274 0 172,597 195 NORTHAMPTON 807 0 82 0 36 0 13,779 29 POQUOSON 918 1 28 0 18 0 13,183 12 PORTSMOUTH 9,346 7 708 1 205 0 69,769 114 SOUTHAMPTON 2,006 0 58 0 57 0 13,929 22 SUFFOLK 8,158 22 490 6 192 0 78,621 100 VIRGINIA BEACH 37,172 48 1,763 4 420 0 415,394 514 WILLIAMSBURG 784 2 32 0 14 0 13,579 11 YORK 3,902 6 96 0 59 0 68,144 83

