Perquimans Co. to hold Moderna COVID-19 vaccination clinic for residents on Wednesday

PERQUIMANS COUNTY, N.C. - A Moderna first and second dose COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held this week in Hertford.

On Wednesday, March 24 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., first doses of the Moderna vaccine will be available on a first-come, first-served basis and no registration is required.

Second doses of the Moderna vaccine are available for those that received their first dose on or before February 27.

This clinic will be held at the Perquimans County Recreation Center located at 310 Granby Street in Hertford.

Health officials encourage anyone who is a resident of the ARHS service area, that has not yet been vaccinated and is 18-years-old or older to attend this clinic.

Those receiving the second dose will need to bring their vaccine card received with the first dose.

If missing the vaccine card, there may be additional delays or may be turned away and reschedule.