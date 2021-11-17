Porstmouth reports highest local COVID-19 related hospitalization increase in a day

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 949,803 total cases, 703,033 of which are confirmed and 246,770 are probable. There are 14,443 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 12,128 being confirmed and 2,315 being probable. The case numbers are up by 2,532 and deaths are up by 21 since Tuesday.

A total of 10,241,103 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Wednesday, Virginia has given a total of 12,205,977 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 41,389 statewide doses given since Tuesday. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Wednesday, there are 777 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 102 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 879 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

205 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

113 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator.

72,824 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas: