Portsmouth average positive COVID-19 tests rises above 20%, first time since February

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.
According to their website, there are now 797,348 total cases, 603,017 of which are confirmed and 194,331 are probable. There are 12,010 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 10,149 being confirmed and 1,861 being probable. The case numbers are up by 3,952, and deaths are up by 33 since Wednesday.
Portsmouth's average percent of positive COVID-19 tests rose over 20% Thursday which was the first time since February 7.
The percent of positivity for each is now:
- Eastern Shore District 15.9%
- Chesapeake 15.4%
- Western Tidewater District 13.8%
- Hampton 15.3%
- Peninsula District 15.8%
- Norfolk 17.6%
- Portsmouth 20.6%
- Virginia Beach 14.6%
A total of 8,768,486 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.
As of Thursday Virginia has given a total of 10,105,601 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 21,660 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.
The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Thursday, there are 1,981 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 195 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 2,176 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.
514 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.
64,001 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.
Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:
|TOTAL CASES
|NEW CASES TODAY
|TOTAL HOSPITALIZED
|NEW IN HOSPITAL TODAY
|TOTAL DEATHS
|NEW DEATHS TODAY
|TOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVEN
|VACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY
|7-DAY AVG PERCENT POSITIVITY
|VIRGINIA TOTALS
|797,348
|3,952
|34,574
|125
|12,010
|33
|10,105,601
|21,660
|10.30%
|ACCOMACK
|3,464
|9
|265
|0
|57
|0
|32,921
|113
|15.90%
|(Eastern Shore District)
|CHESAPEAKE
|25,424
|87
|1179
|5
|321
|1
|236,506
|560
|15.40%
|FRANKLIN
|1,327
|5
|64
|1
|36
|0
|8,160
|35
|13.80%
|(Western Tidewater District)
|GLOUCESTER
|3,158
|26
|78
|0
|54
|1
|37,940
|85
|HAMPTON
|13,083
|60
|572
|2
|198
|1
|124,811
|358
|15.30%
|ISLE OF WIGHT
|3,758
|24
|179
|3
|74
|0
|39,883
|76
|13.80%
|(Western Tidewater District)
|JAMES CITY
|5,862
|39
|211
|-1
|81
|1
|93,348
|119
|15.80%
|(Peninsula District)
|MATHEWS
|772
|8
|27
|1
|15
|1
|9,776
|19
|NEWPORT NEWS
|17,857
|72
|672
|3
|252
|0
|162,713
|419
|15.80%
|(Peninsula District)
|NORFOLK
|21,555
|68
|1306
|8
|292
|1
|191,397
|634
|17.60%
|NORTHAMPTON
|950
|6
|89
|0
|38
|0
|14,947
|38
|15.90%
|(Eastern Shore District)
|POQUOSON
|1,076
|12
|31
|0
|18
|0
|13,963
|19
|PORTSMOUTH
|10,969
|51
|778
|1
|212
|1
|78,814
|202
|20.60%
|SOUTHAMPTON
|2,144
|2
|69
|-1
|58
|0
|15,682
|49
|13.80%
|(Western Tidewater District)
|SUFFOLK
|9,525
|27
|570
|0
|203
|0
|88,211
|243
|13.80%
|(Western Tidewater District)
|VIRGINIA BEACH
|44,155
|203
|2,257
|9
|451
|1
|454,782
|1,170
|14.60%
|WILLIAMSBURG
|945
|11
|38
|0
|14
|0
|14,301
|21
|15.80%
|(Peninsula District)
|YORK
|4,677
|23
|110
|0
|62
|0
|72,851
|131
|15.80%
|(Peninsula District)
|LOCAL TOTALS
|170,701
|733
|8,495
|31
|2436
|8
|1,691,006
|4,291
|16.13%
|(Local Average)