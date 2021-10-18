Portsmouth middle, high school students participating in sports or extracurricular activities must be vaccinated by Dec. 6

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - The School Board of the City of Portsmouth passed a resolution mandating that all middle and high school students in extracurricular activities must show proof of their COVID-19 vaccination or submit to weekly testing.

The resolution was passed for athletes and students participating in extracurricular activities during a regular meeting of the school board last week.

In accordance with the resolution, every PPS middle and high school student participating in athletics or extracurricular activities (as well as all coaches and sponsors) are required to either be fully vaccinated by Monday, December 6, or submit to weekly testing.

The weekly testing will be available at schools and it will be done at no charge.

The school division will be hosting vaccination clinics in the weeks to come.

