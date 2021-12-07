Portsmouth Public Libraries to offer free at-home COVID-19 tests

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Portsmouth Public Libraries are now offering free COVID-19 at-home test kits.

In partnership with the VDH, the library system will now serve as a distribution site for the at-home tests.

To receive a test kit, which will be available for curbside pickup, only, an appointment must be made to pick up a kit during the following days and times:

Monday – Thursday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. – Main Library; 393-8501 and Churchland Branch; 686-2538

Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. – Main Library; 393-8501 and Churchland Branch; 686-2538

Monday – Thursday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. – Cradock Branch; 393-8759 and Manor Branch; 465-2916

Upon arrival, call the library and a staff member will provide instructions to the curbside pickup. Only two tests per household will be permitted.

Instructions will be included with the at-home test. In order to use it, the testing app, Navica, must be downloaded. Results should be available within 15 minutes.

All questions about the test-kit, testing process, and results may be directed to the Virginia COVID Information Center at 1-877-829-4682 or click here.

The at-home testing kit is a rapid COVID-19 antigen test and may not satisfy travel testing requirements.