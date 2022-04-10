Rep. Elaine Luria tests positive for COVID-19

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Representative Elaine Luria's office announced Sunday that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

Her office said the positive test came after testing negative throughout the week.

Rep. Luria’s communications director, Jayce Genco said, “After testing negative for COVID-19 throughout the week, Rep. Luria received a positive test result this morning. Rep. Luria is vaccinated and boosted and is experiencing mild symptoms. She is thankful for the protection provided by the COVID-19 vaccine. Rep. Luria is currently quarantining and will continue to follow CDC guidance. She encourages everyone to get the lifesaving vaccine.”

There is no further information available at this time.

