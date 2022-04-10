Watch
Rep. Elaine Luria tests positive for COVID-19

Steve Helber/AP
File This Thursday Oct. 3, 2019 file photo shows US Congresswoman Elaine Luria, D-2nd Va., in her home in Norfolk, Va. Luria s among the historic wave of women who helped Democrats retake the U.S. House in 2018, boasting former careers with the U.S. Navy and the CIA. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Posted at 6:46 PM, Apr 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-10 18:46:41-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Representative Elaine Luria's office announced Sunday that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

Her office said the positive test came after testing negative throughout the week.

Rep. Luria’s communications director, Jayce Genco said, “After testing negative for COVID-19 throughout the week, Rep. Luria received a positive test result this morning. Rep. Luria is vaccinated and boosted and is experiencing mild symptoms. She is thankful for the protection provided by the COVID-19 vaccine. Rep. Luria is currently quarantining and will continue to follow CDC guidance. She encourages everyone to get the lifesaving vaccine.”

There is no further information available at this time.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

