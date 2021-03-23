Restrictions on some of Virginia's group gathering numbers and event sizes to be eased starting April 1

Some of the Virginia COVID-19 regulations will be easing up in April.

Northam announced that starting next week on April 1 Virginia will make limited and targeted changes to COVID-19 safety measures.

Starting on April 1:

Social gatherings may have up to 50 people indoors and 100 people outdoors. (Note: Northam said this includes wedding venues)

Entertainment venues can operate at 30% capacity, up to 500 people indoors and outdoor venues can have up to 30% capacity with no numeric cap.

Spectators at rec sports is increased to 100 people indoors and 500 outdoors – these will be limited to 30% of capacity.

Graduations outside will be capped at 5,000 people or 30% of capacity and events indoors can have up to 500 people or 30% capacity, whichever is less.

Northam reminded Virginian’s that they still need to wear a mask and follow other guidelines at these events. He added that we are not throwing the doors open or flipping a switch, saying these are measured changes.

"We continue to follow the data and we'll see how these changes go, but it really depends on Virginians," said Northam.

COVID-19 daily cases in Virginia and the percent of positive tests have been declining or remaining relatively steady since January. The percent of positive tests statewide was 5.6% as of Tuesday, compared to 16.8% that was reported on January 3. Virginia has also now administered 3,149,418 COVID-19 vaccines as of Tuesday and the state is planning to increase vaccine doses available.

"As more vaccine supply is coming to Virginia, we're moving quickly through our priority populations and we expect it's a matter of weeks before we can open it up to anyone," he said.

Next week Virginia is expecting to get a bigger allotment of Johnson&Johnson. Northam says the state is on track to meet President Biden's May 1 deadline to open vaccinations up to all adults. "We all want to get back to normal and the way you do that is to get vaccinated as soon as you can," said Northam.

