Six of eight local health districts see rise in percent of positive COVID-19 tests

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 620,801 total cases, 485,037 of which are confirmed and 135,764 are probable. There are 10,268 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 8,614 being confirmed and 1,654 being probable. The case numbers are up by 1,825, and deaths are up by 16 since Wednesday.

A total of 6,503,356 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Thursday Virginia has given a total of 3,850,838 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 77,252 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Thursday, there are 889 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 157 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 1,046 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness. That's 2 less hospitalizations from Wednesday.

249 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

134 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 831 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 2,926 in the state - that's 28% usage.

51,541 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Six out of eight local health districts saw increases in the percent of 7-day average positive COVID-19 tests.Those districts were Chesapeake, Hampton, Peninsula, Norfolk, Portsmouth, and Virginia Beach.

Here are the local averages as of Thursday:

Eastern Shore District 9.7%

Chesapeake 9.8%

Western Tidewater District 9.3%

Hampton 13.5%

Peninsula District 8%

Norfolk 11.6%

Portsmouth 12.4%

Virginia Beach 9.1%

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:



TOTAL CASES NEW CASES TODAY TOTAL HOSPITALIZED NEW IN HOSPITAL TODAY TOTAL DEATHS NEW DEATHS TODAY TOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVEN VACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY VIRGINIA TOTALS 620,801 1,825 26,536 81 10,268 16 3,850,838 77,252 ACCOMACK 2,710 1 199 0 39 0 16,624 124 CHESAPEAKE 19,537 34 917 2 275 3 91,419 2,925 FRANKLIN 1,064 3 55 0 28 0 3,665 78 GLOUCESTER 2,058 2 58 0 45 0 17,660 355 HAMPTON 9,565 42 335 1 157 0 48,198 955 ISLE OF WIGHT 2,929 10 135 0 61 0 18,151 333 JAMES CITY 4,279 25 138 0 69 0 48,655 610 MATHEWS 576 -1 21 0 12 0 5,325 85 NEWPORT NEWS 12,747 60 357 3 208 0 63,021 1,435 NORFOLK 16,208 75 897 1 235 0 67,121 2,057 NORTHAMPTON 758 1 76 0 34 0 8,169 68 POQUOSON 806 1 20 0 16 0 6,690 134 PORTSMOUTH 8,355 17 624 0 171 0 28,250 713 SOUTHAMPTON 1,915 2 53 0 53 0 7,409 146 SUFFOLK 7,412 21 421 0 176 0 33,580 610 VIRGINIA BEACH 33,253 87 1,440 15 364 2 173,352 4,303 WILLIAMSBURG 682 -2 24 0 11 0 6,399 103 YORK 3,458 19 57 0 50 0 32,472 610 LOCAL TOTALS 128,312 397 5,827 22 2004 5 676,160 15,644

