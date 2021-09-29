Suffolk child dies from COVID-19 complications

SUFFOLK, Va. - A 10-year old girl died of complications from COVID-19, a local mother wrote on Facebook.

Nicole Sperry said her daughter Teresa died earlier this week after a battle with COVID-19. A spokesperson for CHKD confirmed Sperry's 10-year old died from COVID-19 in an email to News 3.

A spokesman for the Virginia Department of Health says their information has not updated to include this case yet, but so far in Virginia there have been 11 pediatric deaths from COVID-19.

Although health experts say complications from COVID-19 in children is relatively rare, a 17 year old girl in Norfolk also died from COVID-19 complications in August.

The CDC has COVID-19 resources and information to help families. Click here to view that page.

